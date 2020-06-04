Trading system for binary options ARMAND

The ARMAND binary options strategy is based on trading sessions and signals, as well as a news indicator that alerts the trader when not to take trades, as increased volatility and intraday noise are known to disrupt trading.

It is worth noting that the ARMAND trading system is paid, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

Characteristics of the strategy for binary options ARMAND

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: Any, but the author recommends M5.

Expiration: 1 candle or 3 candles.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: ARMAND, CandleTime, Change Symbol Vertical, IceFX.NewsInfo, i-Sessions, Rsi tma_nrp__bands_mtf, Auto levels.

Trading instruments: any.

Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.

Installing ARMAND trading system indicators in MT4

Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

There are quite a lot of indicators in the ARMAND trading system, so manual installation is not recommended. The easiest way is to install this trading system using the template, which can be downloaded at the end of the article.

Please note that the archive also contains a “Libraries” folder and for the news indicator to work correctly, it will need to be moved to the root directory of the terminal.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

The essence and rules of trading using the ARMAND strategy

We will not tire of repeating that no matter what strategy or indicator is used, it is definitely worth studying what a trend is and how to determine it .

If we talk about the ARMAND trading system itself, it requires an understanding of some principles. The system provides for the use of trading sessions, and the author divides currency pairs into “active” and “inactive” depending on the session. The division of currency pairs occurs as follows:

"Active" "Inactive" Asian session USD/JPY EUR/USD AUD/USD GBP/USD EUR/JPY USD/CHF GBP/JPY EUR/GBP AUD/JPY USD/CAD EUR/AUD EUR/CHF European session EUR/USD USD/JPY GBP/USD AUD/USD USD/CHF EUR/JPY EUR/GBP GBP/JPY USD/CAD AUD/JPY EUR/CHF EUR/AUD American session EUR/USD EUR/GBP GBP/USD EUR/CHF USD/CHF EUR/JPY AUD/USD GBP/JPY USD/CAD AUD/JPY USD/JPY EUR/AUD

On the chart itself, trading sessions can be identified by colors:

Where:

Yellow - Asian session.

Blue - European session.

Pink - American session.

And as one might guess, during a certain trading session the author does not recommend trading inactive currency pairs. But, on the other hand, if we were talking about Forex trading, then this would be logical, but for binary options, even some of the “inactive” pairs can be used without problems at any time, since binary options do not have a strong dependence on volatility .

The second principle that the author of the ARMAND trading system talks about is news, and for this purpose a special news indicator is provided, which, in addition to the news panel, marks future news on the chart itself at the exact time:

If important news is planned to be released that can “revive” the market for some time, then it is better not to make any transactions before such news.

Note: this rule can be applied not only to this trading system, but to any other strategies and types of trading (except for news trading itself).

Taking into account the previous principles, we can now talk about the rules of trading using the ARMAND trading system, the key point in which will be signals in the form of arrows.

So, to buy a Call option you need to:

There was a required trading session depending on the currency pair (not necessary). No important news was planned for release in the near future. A green arrow pointing up appears.

To purchase a Put option you must:

There was a required trading session depending on the currency pair (not necessary). No important news was planned for release in the near future. A red arrow appeared, pointing down.

Please note that you need to enter a trade on the next candle after the signal one. Accordingly, as soon as the candle closes, you can buy an option with an expiration of 1 or 3 candles (better expiration) from the current time frame.

The asterisks and circles that may appear along with the main signals are only additions and reinforcing factors, so you should not pay special attention to them.

And also in the ARMAND trading system there are alerts for signals:

Examples of trading using the ARMAND trading system

To make it clearer when it is worth buying options using this strategy, let’s look at several examples on the EUR/JPY currency pair and the M5 chart.

Opening a Call Option

As mentioned above, although this currency pair is “inactive” for the European session, this does not really matter for binary options:

Opening a Put option

Buying a Put option is no different from the previous example:

Conclusion

As a result, it becomes clear that some of the rules proposed by the author can be ignored, but what you should not forget about are the rules of money management and testing strategies on a demo account before real trading.

Download indicators and template for the ARMAND strategy

Download

