    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Options Trading Strategies
        /
        ARMAND

        Trading system for binary options ARMAND

        The ARMAND binary options strategy is based on trading sessions and signals, as well as a news indicator that alerts the trader when not to take trades, as increased volatility and intraday noise are known to disrupt trading.

        It is worth noting that the ARMAND trading system is paid, but you can download it for free from our website for review.

        ARMAND trading system

        Characteristics of the strategy for binary options ARMAND

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: Any, but the author recommends M5.
        • Expiration: 1 candle or 3 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: ARMAND, CandleTime, Change Symbol Vertical, IceFX.NewsInfo, i-Sessions, Rsi tma_nrp__bands_mtf, Auto levels.
        • Trading instruments: any.
        • Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing ARMAND trading system indicators in MT4

        Indicators are installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        There are quite a lot of indicators in the ARMAND trading system, so manual installation is not recommended. The easiest way is to install this trading system using the template, which can be downloaded at the end of the article.

        Please note that the archive also contains a “Libraries” folder and for the news indicator to work correctly, it will need to be moved to the root directory of the terminal.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        The essence and rules of trading using the ARMAND strategy

        We will not tire of repeating that no matter what strategy or indicator is used, it is definitely worth studying what a trend is and how to determine it .

        If we talk about the ARMAND trading system itself, it requires an understanding of some principles. The system provides for the use of trading sessions, and the author divides currency pairs into “active” and “inactive” depending on the session. The division of currency pairs occurs as follows:

        "Active" "Inactive"
        Asian session
        USD/JPY EUR/USD
        AUD/USD GBP/USD
        EUR/JPY USD/CHF
        GBP/JPY EUR/GBP
        AUD/JPY USD/CAD
        EUR/AUD EUR/CHF
        European session
        EUR/USD USD/JPY
        GBP/USD AUD/USD
        USD/CHF EUR/JPY
        EUR/GBP GBP/JPY
        USD/CAD AUD/JPY
        EUR/CHF EUR/AUD
        American session
        EUR/USD EUR/GBP
        GBP/USD EUR/CHF
        USD/CHF EUR/JPY
        AUD/USD GBP/JPY
        USD/CAD AUD/JPY
        USD/JPY EUR/AUD

        On the chart itself, trading sessions can be identified by colors:

        Trading sessions of the ARMAND trading system

        Where:

        • Yellow - Asian session.
        • Blue - European session.
        • Pink - American session.

        And as one might guess, during a certain trading session the author does not recommend trading inactive currency pairs. But, on the other hand, if we were talking about Forex trading, then this would be logical, but for binary options, even some of the “inactive” pairs can be used without problems at any time, since binary options do not have a strong dependence on volatility .

        The second principle that the author of the ARMAND trading system talks about is news, and for this purpose a special news indicator is provided, which, in addition to the news panel, marks future news on the chart itself at the exact time:

        News of the ARMAND trading system

        If important news is planned to be released that can “revive” the market for some time, then it is better not to make any transactions before such news.

        Note: this rule can be applied not only to this trading system, but to any other strategies and types of trading (except for news trading itself).

        Taking into account the previous principles, we can now talk about the rules of trading using the ARMAND trading system, the key point in which will be signals in the form of arrows.

        So, to buy a Call option you need to:

        1. There was a required trading session depending on the currency pair (not necessary).
        2. No important news was planned for release in the near future.
        3. A green arrow pointing up appears.

        To purchase a Put option you must:

        1. There was a required trading session depending on the currency pair (not necessary).
        2. No important news was planned for release in the near future.
        3. A red arrow appeared, pointing down.

        Please note that you need to enter a trade on the next candle after the signal one. Accordingly, as soon as the candle closes, you can buy an option with an expiration of 1 or 3 candles (better expiration) from the current time frame.

        The asterisks and circles that may appear along with the main signals are only additions and reinforcing factors, so you should not pay special attention to them.

        And also in the ARMAND trading system there are alerts for signals:

        Alerts of the ARMAND trading system

        Examples of trading using the ARMAND trading system

        To make it clearer when it is worth buying options using this strategy, let’s look at several examples on the EUR/JPY currency pair and the M5 chart.

        Opening a Call Option

        As mentioned above, although this currency pair is “inactive” for the European session, this does not really matter for binary options:

        Call option using the ARMAND trading system

        Opening a Put option

        Buying a Put option is no different from the previous example:

        Put option using the ARMAND trading system

        Conclusion

        As a result, it becomes clear that some of the rules proposed by the author can be ignored, but what you should not forget about are the rules of money management and testing strategies on a demo account before real trading.

        Don't forget about trusted brokers. If you have not yet found one, then you can familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers and choose the right one.

        Download indicators and template for the ARMAND strategy

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        How to make money on binary options

        How to choose a binary options broker?

        How to make money on the Internet during the crisis of 2020

        How to adapt a Forex strategy to Binary Options?

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Stanislav
        Всем привет, Я скачал систему, но кажется, что только в НЕКОТОРЫХ случаях она перерисовывается. Не могли бы вы поделиться своим опытом?
        26 July 2023
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Так тестю на демо 5 сделок на 5 минут и 2 +, а 3 минус, я думаю тормозит бесплатная ??? Или я ошибаюсь ?
        Дмитрий, ну значит гавно) купи winprofit80 и не мучайся
        08 March 2022
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Так тестю на демо 5 сделок на 5 минут и 2 +, а 3 минус, я думаю тормозит бесплатная ??? Или я ошибаюсь ?
        07 March 2022
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        А сколько стоит данная стратегия и как её купить?
        Дмитрий, так бесплатно вроде, бери и скачивай по ссылке выше
        07 March 2022
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        А сколько стоит данная стратегия и как её купить?
        07 March 2022
        Answer
        Aydos J
        А это оказывается просто переименованный индикатор Kikos)
        10 March 2021
        Answer
        Aydos J
        Опаньки , спасибо , глянем!
        03 March 2021
        Answer
        Серж
        Архив поврежден!!!
        переcкачай, должно быть нормально теперь. а вообще советую поменять архиватор, у меня все работало.
        29 December 2020
        Answer
        Евгений
        Евгений
        Архив поврежден!!!
        29 December 2020
        Answer
        Тренд
        Тренд
        Капец)) а я уже думал ее купить эту торговую систему armand! спасибо, вовремя выложили))
        04 June 2020
        Answer
        Волк
        Вот скажите, за что тут платить собственно говоря? за индикаторы, которые есть в свободном доступе?)) спасибо что делитесь бесплатно!)
        04 June 2020
        Answer
        Клементий
        Клементий
        для форекса кстати подходит идеально, новости, сессии, то что надо, спс
        04 June 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!