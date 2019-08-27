Strategy for binary options Xtreme Binary Bot

Despite the name, Xtreme Binary Bot is not an automated binary options trading program , but a full-fledged strategy designed for trading binary options . This system works effectively with the M5 time frame and an expiration period of 5 minutes. This strategy uses several indicators that do not recolor the chart and give quite a lot of signals during the day.

When to make a buy trade using the Xtreme Binary Bot strategy

Using this system, it is recommended to buy a Call option under the following conditions:

the “UP” alert appeared on the screen;

an upward-pointing blue arrow appears on the chart;

the side information panel signals the presence of a safe transaction;

the common channel moves upward;

The Xtreme WA indicator scale is green.

When to make a sell trade using the Xtreme Binary Bot strategy

Put options should be purchased if:

the “Down” alert appeared on the screen;

a downward red arrow appeared;

the side information panel signals a safe transaction;

the common channel moves down;

The Xtreme WA indicator scale is red.

This strategy was originally used for trading on the Forex market, so in order for the signals issued by the strategies to bring profit when trading binary options, you will need a reliable broker who will not delay in issuing quotes, as well as provide high payout ratios.

You can choose one of the reliable binary options brokers in our rating .

Download the Xtreme Binary Bot strategy template and indicators

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

Accurate indicators for binary options

Free online signals for binary options

Everything for cryptocurrency analysis

How to trade binary options in MetaTreder4