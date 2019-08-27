    Registration
        Strategy for binary options Xtreme Binary Bot

        Despite the name, Xtreme Binary Bot is not an automated binary options trading program , but a full-fledged strategy designed for trading binary options . This system works effectively with the M5 time frame and an expiration period of 5 minutes. This strategy uses several indicators that do not recolor the chart and give quite a lot of signals during the day.

        Xtreme Binary Bot chart example

        When to make a buy trade using the Xtreme Binary Bot strategy

        Using this system, it is recommended to buy a Call option under the following conditions:

        • the “UP” alert appeared on the screen;
        • an upward-pointing blue arrow appears on the chart;
        • the side information panel signals the presence of a safe transaction;
        • the common channel moves upward;
        • The Xtreme WA indicator scale is green.

        Call signal on the Xtreme Binary Bot chart

        Winning Call Deal

        When to make a sell trade using the Xtreme Binary Bot strategy

        Put options should be purchased if:

        • the “Down” alert appeared on the screen;
        • a downward red arrow appeared;
        • the side information panel signals a safe transaction;
        • the common channel moves down;
        • The Xtreme WA indicator scale is red.

        Put signal on Xtreme Binary Bot chart

        Winning Put trade

        This strategy was originally used for trading on the Forex market, so in order for the signals issued by the strategies to bring profit when trading binary options, you will need a reliable broker who will not delay in issuing quotes, as well as provide high payout ratios.

        You can choose one of the reliable binary options brokers in our rating .

        Download the Xtreme Binary Bot strategy template and indicators

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        binary

        Karen
        normalnaya strategiya, no ne hvataet filtrov lichno mne
        20 March 2020
        Answer
        Kristina
        Kristina
        стратегию на 7 из 10 по моей оценке. но во флете и с кучей турбо сделок может дать очень много прибыли. но так же и слить можно
        09 February 2020
        Answer
        Игорь Игоревич
        Игорь Игоревич
        Канал рисует, но все же для быстрых сделок он показывает верно
        22 January 2020
        Answer
        трейд333
        если брать каналы, то мне больше по душе болингер бендс. этот больше для скальпинга
        15 September 2019
        Answer
        алла
        по правде алерт без звука?
        11 September 2019
        Answer
        назир
        новогодняя елка, прям как я люблю)))
        04 September 2019
        Answer
        Павел
        Павел
        Какой смысл от этой стратегии, если сигнал появляется на последней минуте!? Тайм фрейм стоит 5 мин. И алерт срабатывает без звука.
        29 August 2019
        Answer
        Вадим
        Каким образом панель слева сигнализирует о безопасной сделке ???
        28 August 2019
        Answer
        Odg
        Odg
        Мне нравится эта стратегия, так как она постоянно дает мне высокий процент выигрышей.
        22 March 2019
        Answer
        Cant
        Cant
        Поверьте мне, я перепробовал много стратегий, но все безрезультатно. Остановился на Xtreme Binary Bot, так как она позволяет мне получить до 90% ITM.
        21 March 2019
        Answer
