The indicator for binary options Ozymandias is a trend indicator, and as practice shows, it copes with its task perfectly. This is most likely why this indicator for binary options is used in many trading strategies. In addition, the Ozymandias indicator filters market noise, ignoring high intraday volatility, which reduces risk and does not provide unnecessary signals for entering the market.

Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Ozymandias

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1.

Expiration: 1 minute.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Ozymandias.

Trading instruments: Any.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing the Ozymandias indicator in MT4

When adding an indicator to a chart, leave the settings unchanged.

If you want to experiment with the settings, then by increasing the “Amplitude” parameter you will reduce the sensitivity of the indicator, which will give fewer entry signals and make trading as conservative as possible. But do not forget that the higher the “Amplitude” value, the greater the likelihood of missing a change in the local trend.

To avoid setting up the schedule yourself, you can download a template at the end of the article.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Rules for trading using the Ozymandias indicator

As mentioned earlier, this binary options indicator is a trend indicator and the signals that we receive from it are best used along the trend, since sometimes places with a false trend change will appear on the chart. By reading this article about what a trend is and why it is so important to be able to spot it in the financial markets , you will learn how to begin to understand price movements and use it to your advantage.

So, to open a Call option we need to:

The middle line of the indicator changed color from red to green.

To open a Put option we need to:

The middle line of the indicator changed color from green to red.

Examples of trading using the Ozymandias indicator

Let's look at examples of possible transactions on everyone's favorite currency pair EUR/USD and the M1 time frame with an expiration of 5 minutes. But note that this indicator can be used on any time frame. It just depends on your trading style.

Opening a Call Option

In the picture below you can see that against the trend it was possible to enter a trade and open a Put option, just before our trade. This would be a good deal for scalping, but since we are trading with the trend, it is better to ignore such a signal.

Opening a Put option

A similar situation occurred another time when a downward trend began. There was a correction again, and as soon as it ended, a rapid downward movement began.

It is worth noting that the indicator gives very good signals in higher time frames, where the trend becomes clearly visible. The red cross shows which trades against the trend should not be taken on a large time frame, and the green tick shows which ones are worth considering, since this is a continuation of the downward trend:

Conclusion

Once you test this indicator for binary options on different time frames and time frames, you will be convinced that its effectiveness depends only on your understanding of how the trend works.

The main thing is to test all indicators and strategies on demo accounts, and if you don’t know which broker to choose for this, you can check out the ratings of binary options brokers on our website. And good luck with your bidding!

