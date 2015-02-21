    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Ozymandias

        Indicator for binary options Ozymandias

        The indicator for binary options Ozymandias is a trend indicator, and as practice shows, it copes with its task perfectly. This is most likely why this indicator for binary options is used in many trading strategies. In addition, the Ozymandias indicator filters market noise, ignoring high intraday volatility, which reduces risk and does not provide unnecessary signals for entering the market.

        Ozymandias indicator

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Ozymandias

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1.
        • Expiration: 1 minute.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Ozymandias.
        • Trading instruments: Any.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the Ozymandias indicator in MT4

        When adding an indicator to a chart, leave the settings unchanged.

        If you want to experiment with the settings, then by increasing the “Amplitude” parameter you will reduce the sensitivity of the indicator, which will give fewer entry signals and make trading as conservative as possible. But do not forget that the higher the “Amplitude” value, the greater the likelihood of missing a change in the local trend.

        To avoid setting up the schedule yourself, you can download a template at the end of the article.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Rules for trading using the Ozymandias indicator

        As mentioned earlier, this binary options indicator is a trend indicator and the signals that we receive from it are best used along the trend, since sometimes places with a false trend change will appear on the chart. By reading this article about what a trend is and why it is so important to be able to spot it in the financial markets , you will learn how to begin to understand price movements and use it to your advantage.

        So, to open a Call option we need to:

        • The middle line of the indicator changed color from red to green.

        To open a Put option we need to:

        • The middle line of the indicator changed color from green to red.

        Examples of trading using the Ozymandias indicator

        Let's look at examples of possible transactions on everyone's favorite currency pair EUR/USD and the M1 time frame with an expiration of 5 minutes. But note that this indicator can be used on any time frame. It just depends on your trading style.

        Opening a Call Option

        In the picture below you can see that against the trend it was possible to enter a trade and open a Put option, just before our trade. This would be a good deal for scalping, but since we are trading with the trend, it is better to ignore such a signal.

        Call option

        Opening a Put option

        A similar situation occurred another time when a downward trend began. There was a correction again, and as soon as it ended, a rapid downward movement began.

        Put option

        It is worth noting that the indicator gives very good signals in higher time frames, where the trend becomes clearly visible. The red cross shows which trades against the trend should not be taken on a large time frame, and the green tick shows which ones are worth considering, since this is a continuation of the downward trend:

        Ozymandias indicator on H1

        Conclusion

        Once you test this indicator for binary options on different time frames and time frames, you will be convinced that its effectiveness depends only on your understanding of how the trend works.

        The main thing is to test all indicators and strategies on demo accounts, and if you don’t know which broker to choose for this, you can check out the ratings of binary options brokers on our website. And good luck with your bidding!

        Download Ozymandias template and indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        Binary options trading strategies

        Best binary options broker

        Trader's Diary

        When is it time to switch from a demo account to a real one?

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Богдан
        Богдан
        Не в курсе что такой индюк есть. Стохастики, макди, рсиаи разные. А это...
        23 June 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        В первый раз такое вижу и слышу.
        19 June 2023
        Answer
        Ванёк
        Ну если ты можешь без них, круто тебе, а другим проще понимать так рынок, с помощью индюков)
        28 January 2020
        Answer
        General
        General
        как по мне, все эти индикаторы ничего не показывают толкового, за ценой идут да и все
        01 December 2019
        Answer
        Мадлен
        флэт показывает отлично этот индюк, на удивление. обычное если брать индикаторы, то они чаще ошибаются. этот толковый
        24 November 2019
        Answer
        Robot
        Robot
        визуально мне все равно не удобно определять тренд, и часто ошибаюсь, люблю такие индикаторы, они подтверждают мои догадки)
        15 October 2019
        Answer
        Марк Аветисян
        Марк Аветисян
        Тренд можно легко определить без индикаторов, если опыт есть, но с ними проще. озимандиас отлично с этим справляется!
        14 September 2019
        Answer
        Артем
        отличный индикатор, сам использую
        05 July 2018
        Answer
        Олег
        тренд хорошая вещь, мне больше чем флет нравится
        08 June 2018
        Answer
        Андрей
        с трендом люблю работать, этот индикатор подошел идеально
        08 June 2018
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        С учетом того что тренд вещь непредсказуемая как по мне, очень полезный индикатор
        03 January 2018
        Answer
        Надежда Хвойко
        Надежда Хвойко
        Ой, вообще отличный, начинала именно с этого индикатора, потом использовала как дополнительный, точность на уровне!
        26 December 2017
        Answer
        Никита
        Никита
        Как дополнение к каком-то основному индикатору очень не плохо заходит.
        23 October 2017
        Answer
        Сергей
        Не плохой индикатор, как помощник к основному.
        22 January 2017
        Answer
        Джимми Артист
        Джимми Артист
        Базовый индикатор для освоение торговли бинарными опционами. Если бы все сначала читали статьи про индикаторы, то меньше было бы коментов что БО это развод. Спасибо за обучающие статьи!
        25 October 2016
        Answer
        Гасан
        Гасан
        Индикаторы для бинарных опционов, оказывается, достаточно просты в освоении, если знать, что к чему. Благодарю за такое подробное описание стратегии торговли опционами.
        19 October 2016
        Answer
        Макс
        Макс
        Хороший индикатор, работает на всех на любом таймфрейме. И на Форексе работает хорошо.
        12 October 2016
        Answer
        Ярослав
        Ярослав
        Достаточно точный индикатор. В 90% показывает точно. Возьму на вооружение :)
        09 August 2016
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!