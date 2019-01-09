Strategy for binary options Star Profit Option

The Star Profit Option binary options strategy consists of only two indicators : the main one with a signal in the form of stars and a dynamic channel as a filter. Therefore, this strategy is easy to use and understand and is suitable even for novice traders. According to the authors’ recommendations, Star Profit strategy signals should be used on small time frames (from M1 to M15). Thanks to this, you will receive many accurate binary options signals throughout the trading day.

Characteristics of the Star Profit Option trading strategy

Platform: Metatrader4.

Asset: any currency pairs, indices, stocks and commodities.

Trading time: any recommended European and American sessions.

Timeframe: M1-M15.

Shelf life: 5 candles.

Trading rules using the Star Profit strategy

Signals to buy CALL:

A signal in the form of a green star appeared on the chart.

The price has broken through the lower border of the channel.

PUT sell signals:

A red star appeared on the graph.

The price has broken through the upper boundary of the channel.

The strongest signal appears when the price breaks through all three channel lines, after which a signal star appears:

Very important! Successful trading with Star Profit Option requires a reliable binary options broker that does not create delays when opening positions.

Download the template and indicators of the Star Profit Option strategy

Download

