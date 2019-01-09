Strategy for binary options Rebel Binary Options System

Rebel Binary Options System is a strategy for binary options designed for trading on M1 and M5 with the simultaneous opening of three transactions with different expiration dates (1-2-3 candles). The author of the strategy claims that you can achieve more than 75% profitable trades if you follow the rules of the strategy. Recommended trading time is the New York session ( trading session time ).

Characteristics of the Rebel binary options strategy

Platform: Metatrader4.

Asset: any currency pair (the author recommends: EURUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY and GBPUSD).

Trading time: New York session.

Timeframe: M1 and M5.

Duration: 60 + 90 + 180 seconds for M1, 5 + 10 + 15 minutes for M5.

Trading rules for the binary options strategy Rebel Binary Options System

Strategy signals for buying a CALL option:

The yellow arrow is pointing upward (pre-signal). At the same time, the price broke or touched the 100.0 Fibonacci level (point 1 on the chart).

The red line of the STR Conf indicator crosses the blue line from bottom to top (point 2 on the chart):

We open three trades simultaneously with expirations of 60, 90 and 180 seconds when trading on m1 and for 5, 10 and 15 minutes when trading on m5:

Strategy signal to buy a PUT option:

A yellow arrow pointing down appears (pre-signal). At the same time, the price broke or touched the 0.0 Fibonacci level (point 1 on the chart).

The red line of the STR Conf indicator crosses the blue line from top to bottom (point 2 on the chart):

We open three trades simultaneously with expirations of 60, 90 and 180 seconds when trading on m1 and for 5, 10 and 15 minutes when trading on m5:

The short-term binary options trading strategy Rebel is not without a small drawback - the yellow arrow can be recolored (since it is a preliminary signal), but this is perfectly corrected by the filter in the form of the STR Conf indicator. Thanks to the filtering of strategy signals with the additional STR Conf indicator, the strategy can be very profitable despite redrawn signals.

Despite the fact that the strategy has proven itself very well in short-term binary options trading, we recommend trying it first on a demo account.

