        Indicator for binary options Power LDTI

        The Power LDTI binary options indicator is a crossover indicator that includes two different indicators. This indicator can be used both on small time frames and on large ones. This indicator is suitable for beginners, since there is only one rule for opening a transaction using this indicator, but the efficiency is at a fairly high level.

        Also, the uniqueness of this indicator is that it can be used on two different expirations.

        Indicator for binary options Power LDTI

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Power LDTI

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H1.
        • Expiration: 1 candle or 3 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: SFX LDTI.
        • Trading instruments: all currency pairs.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the Power LDTI Indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        We leave the indicator settings as default.

        To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download the indicator and template.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Trading rules using the Power LDTI indicator

        As already mentioned, the rules for opening transactions using this indicator are as simple as possible. And the first thing I want to talk about is expirations. When working with this indicator, both expiration of one candle from the current time frame and expiration of three candles perform well. It all depends on the trend and volatility, as well as the preferences of the trader. For fans of turbo options, expiration in one candle is perfect, and three candles will be a more conservative option, especially if the time frame exceeds H1.

        I would also like to note that it is extremely undesirable to make flat trades using this indicator for binary options, since most of them will be false. The best option would be to trade with the trend, so you need to understand what a trend is and how to determine it .

        Example of flat signals:

        Indicator signals in flat

        As you can see, there are a lot of signals in a flat and all of them are most often unprofitable.

        And now about the rules for opening a transaction. To open a Call option you need to:

        1. The purple line crossed the blue one from bottom to top.

        To open a Put option you need to:

        1. The purple line crossed the blue one from top to bottom.

        Examples of trading using the Power LDTI indicator

        To make it clearer, let's look at options for opening trades on the chart with different expirations.

        For example, let’s take the M1 chart with expiration, a wound to one and three candles.

        Currency pair - AUD/USD.

        Opening a Call Option

        Example for transactions with expiration in three candles:

        Call option

        Expiration equal to one candle:

        Call option

        Opening a Put option

        The same goes for reverse trades with expiration in three candles:

        Put option

        Expiration equal to one candle:

        Put option

        Conclusion

        This indicator for binary options can bring good income if you follow some simple rules, one of which is to work only on an active market.

        Despite this, it is important to always adhere to the rules of money management and compliance with risks , since there are no indicators and strategies for binary options that will always bring profit in any market.

        Also, for successful trading, it is recommended to make transactions only through a trusted broker. If you have not yet found one, then you can familiarize yourself with our rating of binary options brokers and choose the one you like.

        Download the template and indicator Power LDTI

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        Самир Гаджиев
        индюк огонь, я не думал что бесплатно бывают индикаторы, которые не рисуют и еще сигналы норм показывают.
        01 March 2021
        Answer
        Trader
        Trader
        один из немногих индюков, который достоен использовать в торговле, спасибо
        24 June 2020
        Answer
        Максим Максимович
        Максим Максимович
        суперский индикатор, который реально может давать прибыль, немного тестов и все, получается зарабатывать)
        06 May 2020
        Answer
        Тренд
        Тренд
        Мне понравился этот индикатор, довольно хорошие сигналы выдает, что бывает не так часто с другими индикаторами)
        02 April 2020
        Answer
        Вадим
        Кстати в широком флэте работает хорошо, и экспирации можно разные пробовать с ним, не только те что описаны
        02 April 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл Васильев
        Кирилл Васильев
        Хороший подгон, благодарю. Где вы берет такие индикаторы, ума не приложу))
        02 April 2020
        Answer
