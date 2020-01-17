Indicator for binary options Power Fuse

The Power Fuse binary options indicator is a mixture of the well-known Bollinger Bands and MACD. If you simply add these two indicators to the chart, it will be impossible to see the signals they show simultaneously. And when these two indicators are placed into one, we get excellent signals for binary options and do not clutter the chart with unnecessary indicators.

Using this indicator for binary options, you can achieve 70% of positive transactions, as well as build or supplement your trading strategy .

Power Fuse indicator characteristics

Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .

Time frame: M1-H1.

Expiration: 1 candle.

Types of options: Call/Put.

Indicators: Power Fuse.

Trading instruments: Any.

Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.

Installing the Power Fuse Indicator in MT4

The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

We leave the indicator settings unchanged.

To avoid setting up the chart yourself, at the end of the article you can download this indicator and a template for it.

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

Rules for trading using the Power Fuse indicator

The rules for trading binary options with this indicator are simple, or rather, there is only one rule:

To open a Call option you need to:

The MACD indicator (red and blue circles) crossed the Bollinger Bands indicator (blue lines) from bottom to top.

To open a Put option you need to:

The MACD indicator (red and blue circles) crossed the Bollinger Bands indicator (blue lines) from top to bottom.

I would like to note that with high volatility, this indicator can produce many false signals that will cause losses. Therefore, the best option would be to use the Power Fuse indicator when trading with the trend in calm markets.

Examples of trading using the Power Fuse indicator

Now let's look at everything on the M1 and 1 minute expiration charts.

We will use the currency pair NZD/CAD.

Note: do not forget that you can use almost any time frame, and you can also adjust the expiration time yourself, but when working with this indicator it is equal to one candle.

Opening a Call Option

This indicator will generate signals frequently, and ideally they need to be filtered with something, but even without filters you can trade profitably:

Opening a Put option

The same signals are obtained for Put options:

Conclusion

The Power Fuse binary options indicator can be used separately or can complement your trading strategy. This indicator is universal and if you choose the right settings, you can use it for any time frames and assets.

