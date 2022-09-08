    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Master Entry

        Indicator for binary options Master Entry

        The Master Entry binary options indicator is a signal indicator that can be both trend and scalper thanks to four trading modes.

        The indicator also has a trading panel, which allows you to see basic information and can help in making decisions when making transactions.

        It is worth noting that the indicator is paid and on the seller’s website its cost is $97, but from our website you can download it for free for review.

        Master Entry indicator

        Characteristics of the indicator for binary options Master Entry

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: M1-H4.
        • Expiration: depending on the trading mode.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: master entry.
        • Trading instruments: any.
        • Trading hours: 8:00-18:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the Master Entry binary options indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        MetaTrader 4 instructions for installing indicators:

        You can configure alerts in the Master Entry indicator, and you can also select a trading mode (each mode will be discussed in more detail below):

        Master Entry indicator settings

        If the alert value is set to “true”, then they will be displayed on the chart, which is very convenient when working with signal indicators:

        Master Entry indicator alerts

        Trading rules and description of the Master Entry indicator

        The Master Entry indicator is essentially a trend indicator and its signals are based specifically on movements along the trend, regardless of the selected trading mode. Therefore, it will be a serious advantage to understand what a trend is and how to determine it , and what a flat is and how to determine it . A complete understanding of the trend and its components can be beneficial not only when trading using the Master Entry indicator, but also for any other trading strategy for binary options .

        The trading rules for this indicator will be clear even to beginners, since they are based on signals in the form of arrows, and if the indicator line turns green and a green arrow appears, you need to buy a Call option (above), and if the indicator line turns red and appears red arrow, then you need to buy the Put option (below). Expirations will be discussed further, as they are used individually for each trading mode of the indicator:

        Master Entry indicator signals

        As mentioned earlier, the Master Entry indicator has four trading modes that can be set in the settings. Modes are divided into:

        1. Extreme.
        2. Intense.
        3. Neutral.
        4. Moderate.

        Extreme mode implies aggressive trading (scalping) and signals when choosing this mode will be generated quite often even on small corrections. It is worth noting that in most cases it is not necessary to take into account the trend, since transactions can be made against the trend, but we must not forget that the risks with such trading are much higher than with any other, which means you need to use this mode as carefully as possible. Expiration when trading in extreme mode is 1-3 candles:

        Extreme mode of the Master Entry indicator

        The intensive trading mode, despite the name, differs from the extreme one and the number of signals is reduced, and small corrections are no longer taken into account, but the signals themselves still appear quite early, which can sometimes be very useful, and sometimes vice versa. To summarize, this mode is something between scalping and a conservative trading method. Expiration in this case should be equal to 10 candles:

        Intensive mode of the Master Entry indicator

        The neutral mode is an even “softer” option for trading after scalping, since signals will not be generated immediately, but after confirmation of the price movement, and this mode can be considered for those who like long-term transactions with low risks. Expiration when trading with a neutral mode should be fifteen candles.

        Neutral mode of the Master Entry indicator

        The last mode is moderate and it is the most conservative, and the signals of this mode in some moments can even be called delayed, since before the arrow appears, the price movement has already covered a certain distance. This mode is suitable for lovers of long-term transactions and swing traders. Expiration when using it is twenty candles:

        Moderate mode of the Master Entry indicator

        Please note that for each of the modes above, the same section of the graph is taken so that you can look at the difference in signal generation.

        In addition to the modes, the Master Entry indicator has a panel that, although it does not have much useful information, but shows the strength of the trend in percentage (Trend Power):

        Master Entry Indicator Panel

        In addition, you can see the name of the trading mode, the type of the last signal (Call/Buy or Put/Sell) and the time until the candle closes.

        Before looking at examples of transactions, it is also worth noting that one of the main advantages of the Master Entry indicator is that after the candle closes, the signals are not redrawn.

        Now that we understand how the indicator works, we can look at some examples of trades.

        Examples of trading using the Master Entry binary options indicator

        Let's consider an example of Call and Put transactions with an extreme mode and short expiration, since the essence of the transactions still comes down to signals and it does not matter which mode to take as an example.

        Buying a Call and Put Option

        Since the extreme mode was taken as an example, you can trade both with the trend and against it (but of course, trading with movement is preferable), and therefore, when signals appeared, you could make trades with an expiration of 3 candles, but also note that Profit could also be obtained from 1 candle as expiration:

        Trading using the Master Entry indicator

        Conclusion

        To summarize the Master Entry indicator, we can say that its advantage is that it does not redraw its signals and has four trading modes that are suitable for any type of trading.

        But what is worth paying attention to is that the indicator settings are hidden and it is not entirely clear what algorithm it uses in its work, and taking into account the fact that many paid indicators are based on simple Moving Averages, this indicator can work the same way. Therefore, it is very important to conduct tests and look at each mode separately, and only after that move on to a real account.

        Also in successful trading, the rules of money management and risk management are indispensable, as they allow you to correctly use your trading capital.

        A trusted broker for trading can always be found in our rating of binary options brokers .

        Download the Master Entry indicator for free

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        binarium

        See also:

        Trading Strategies for Binary Options

        Anti-Martingale Calculator

        How to trade on weekends. What are OTC quotes?

        Psychology in trading - what does a beginner need to know?

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Сергей
        Сергей
        часовой график так вообще
        Владимир, двумя руками заааааа! Люблю часовой график и ИСТОРИЯ УДИВИЛА тоже!!! ХОЧУ посмотреть в реале.... пробовал сегодня в покете на ОТС тоже не плохо, но отс есть ОТС )))
        27 January 2024
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        4 режима для любителей разных по интенсивности типов торговли, с предустановленными параметрами, что на мой взгляд очень удобно.
        Руслан, это безспорно очень удобно и оперативно. А визуал какой? Это же просто прелесть как подобраны цвета и всё рисует аккуратно и удобно, особенно линия тренда. Честно? Я удивлен посмотрел шортс на канале и решил установить и посмотреть историю на разных тф. Сигналы на удивление очень точные особенно на м15 м30 и часовой график так вообще. Жду понедельника буду пробовать реально. Спасибо за знакомство и короткий обзор
        27 January 2024
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        Приятный индикатор, и 97$ это не такие уж и большие деньги.
        Богдан, сто пудов! если сигналы точные, то можно и за неделю отбить... или за день)))
        Тимофей, 100%, сотня долларов это не деньги в масштабах бинарок)) Опытные трейдеры зарабатывают примерно от 1000$/1500$ до 5000$ в месяц. Так что да, такое отбивается легко за неделю.
        Option Bull, ты хотел сказать за день)))
        27 January 2024
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Приятный индикатор, и 97$ это не такие уж и большие деньги.
        Богдан, сто пудов! если сигналы точные, то можно и за неделю отбить... или за день)))
        Тимофей, 100%, сотня долларов это не деньги в масштабах бинарок)) Опытные трейдеры зарабатывают примерно от 1000$/1500$ до 5000$ в месяц. Так что да, такое отбивается легко за неделю.
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Вот такой индюк мне нравится. Стрелочка вверх, стрелочка вниз. Все предельно понятно.
        Трейдер БО, согласен, ничего лишнего и все предельно понятно. Единственное что может мешать - это инфо-панель в верхней левой части экрана, но даже там есть такой параметр как сила тренда (TREND POWER), так что так и быть пусть будет)
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Master Entry хоть и платный, но вот особенного в нем я ничего не увидел. ну стрелки. ну панель. я таких кучу знаю бесплатных индикаторов для бинарных опционов
        ТрейдерБО, ничего себе ничего особенного. Да есть есть 4 режима для любителей разных по интенсивности типов торговли, с предустановленными параметрами, что на мой взгляд очень удобно.
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Тимофей
        Тимофей
        Вот такой индюк мне нравится. Стрелочка вверх, стрелочка вниз. Все предельно понятно.
        Трейдер БО, а линию тренда рисует в цвете - это же так удобно
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Тимофей
        Тимофей
        Приятный индикатор, и 97$ это не такие уж и большие деньги.
        Богдан, сто пудов! если сигналы точные, то можно и за неделю отбить... или за день)))
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Приятный индикатор, и 97$ это не такие уж и большие деньги.
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Режимы есть разные - нормально. А алгоритм это не дело трейдеров. Работаем!
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Вот такой индюк мне нравится. Стрелочка вверх, стрелочка вниз. Все предельно понятно.
        26 January 2024
        Answer
        а
        Master Entry хоть и платный, но вот особенного в нем я ничего не увидел. ну стрелки. ну панель. я таких кучу знаю бесплатных индикаторов для бинарных опционов
        ТрейдерБО, Написано же, что он бесплатный
        06 July 2022
        Answer
        Edward
        Edward
        Индикатор для скальпинга без перерисовки подает четкие торговые сигналы на основе действующего тренда, а перемену в тенденции определяет после её завершения, не меняя свой вид. Вопрос скорее в том, что тенденция может быть краткосрочной и долгосрочной.
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        Грановский
        Как установит этот индикатор вна платформу брокера в телефоне?
        к сожалению никак, на мобильную версию мт4 такие индюки не устанавливаются, они только для компа
        05 October 2020
        Answer
        Оксана
        Как установит этот индикатор вна платформу брокера в телефоне?
        04 October 2020
        Answer
        Максим
        Максим
        Добрый день. Кто-то может подсказать мне, пожалуйста, какие есть варианты взаимодействия сигналов этого индикатора с торговыми роботами? Или, можно получить открытый код этого индикатора, чтобы из него сделать робота, который будет работать в паре с другим роботом? Спасибо)
        а есть толк его совмещать? он дает не более лучшие сигналы, чем любые другие индюки, тем более эта платный, он явно не заточен под стабильный заработок, его главное продать. проще искать что-то бесплатное с открытым кодом и делать робота.
        ТрейдерБО, Грановский, У меня получилось получить сигналы этого индикатора) просто свой почтовый сервер, который перехватывает сообщение от мт4, когда появляется сигнал. В настройках индикатора есть флаг, который включает функцию отправки e-mail))) Этот индикатор, как и "любой другой", основан на ближайшем среднем, он как и все не работает, а просто показывает превышение ближайшей средней цены. Он не для того, чтобы по нему торговать, он для того чтобы показывать начало торгов)
        01 October 2020
        Answer
        ТрейдерБО
        ТрейдерБО
        Добрый день. Кто-то может подсказать мне, пожалуйста, какие есть варианты взаимодействия сигналов этого индикатора с торговыми роботами? Или, можно получить открытый код этого индикатора, чтобы из него сделать робота, который будет работать в паре с другим роботом? Спасибо)
        а есть толк его совмещать? он дает не более лучшие сигналы, чем любые другие индюки, тем более эта платный, он явно не заточен под стабильный заработок, его главное продать. проще искать что-то бесплатное с открытым кодом и делать робота.
        01 October 2020
        Answer
        Грановский
        Добрый день. Кто-то может подсказать мне, пожалуйста, какие есть варианты взаимодействия сигналов этого индикатора с торговыми роботами? Или, можно получить открытый код этого индикатора, чтобы из него сделать робота, который будет работать в паре с другим роботом? Спасибо)
        на счет совмещения сигналов не подскажу. не пробовал, а код в нем закрытый, никак ты его не получишь. разве что взломать, но это надо программера тогда понимающего
        01 October 2020
        Answer
        Максим
        Максим
        Добрый день. Кто-то может подсказать мне, пожалуйста, какие есть варианты взаимодействия сигналов этого индикатора с торговыми роботами? Или, можно получить открытый код этого индикатора, чтобы из него сделать робота, который будет работать в паре с другим роботом? Спасибо)
        01 October 2020
        Answer
        ТрейдерБО
        ТрейдерБО
        Master Entry хоть и платный, но вот особенного в нем я ничего не увидел. ну стрелки. ну панель. я таких кучу знаю бесплатных индикаторов для бинарных опционов
        14 September 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!