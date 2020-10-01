    Registration
        Strategy for Pocket Option "MACD Profitunity"

        There are many strategies for binary options , but most of them can only be used using the MetaTrader 4 terminal , which is not always convenient if the transactions themselves are made through the broker's platform. However, there are strategies that use a standard set of indicators available from the Pocket Option broker .

        One such strategy is MACD Profitunity, which uses three effective technical indicators: MACD , Awesome Oscillator and Fractals. This strategy is universal and is suitable for any instruments traded with the Pocket Option broker, and by adhering to the trading rules and filtering signals using these indicators, you can minimize risks, which can subsequently bring more profit.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        Adding indicators

        To add indicators on the PocketOption broker platform, you need to select the indicator panel on the chart:

        Adding Pocket Option Indicators

        Then select the three indicators needed for this strategy:

        Indicators on the Pocket Option platform

        Each of the indicators works according to its own principle and therefore you will need to make your own settings, but only the MACD and AO indicator can be configured, and Fractals works according to a template and uses a certain number of candles, so its settings cannot be changed.

        The first one to install is the MACD indicator, which will help determine the price direction. It is worth noting that most often this indicator uses its intersections of the zero line, but in this strategy it will be necessary to follow the signal guide lines of red and green colors. And the trend will be upward if the histogram is above the signal lines and downward if the histogram bars are below the signal lines.

        When setting up the indicator, you will need to change its parameters to “34”, “89” and “9”:

        MACD settings in Pocket Option

        The next indicator you should install is Awesome Oscillator, which has standard settings “5” and “34”:

        Awesome Oscillator settings in Pocket Option

        It is not necessary to change them, since with them the indicator shows good results.

        The AO indicator is used in the MACD Profitunity strategy to find buy points for options, but to receive signals you need to use several patterns related specifically to this indicator:

        1. Crossing the zero line.
        2. Saucer pattern.

        The zero line crossing is the simplest pattern and all you need to do is see the AO indicator bars cross the center line, while the Saucer pattern is a little more complex.

        This pattern is characterized by the construction of three histogram bars, which look like this:

        Saucer pattern for the AO indicator

        The image shows that the bar numbered “1” is higher than the bar numbered “2”, and the highest is the bar numbered “3”, which makes it a signal, which means that when such a pattern appears, you need to buy an option. Options on the “Saucer” pattern are bought depending on whether the zero line indicator is higher or lower, and if higher, then this will be a signal to buy a Call option, and if lower, then to buy a Put option.

        Lastly, you can add the Fractals indicator, which makes it possible to see the price leaving the range, which ultimately will also serve as a signal to enter a trade, but they can be used only after patterns appear on the Awesome Oscillator indicator.

        Since the indicator has no settings, you can simply add it to the chart and not change anything.

        Examples of trading in Pocket Option using the MACD Profitunity strategy

        Trading on Poketoption using this strategy will be carried out after all the signals converge, which look like this:

        1. MACD is above/below the signal lines.
        2. Awesome Oscillator formed one of two patterns above/below the zero line.
        3. The price has broken through the previous up/down fractal.

        When working with this strategy, you can use any time frames, but expirations should be no more than 5 candles.

        It is also worth noting that the “Saucer” pattern for the AO indicator should only be used by experienced traders, since it appears quite often, but is not always true, and therefore at the initial stage it is better for beginners to limit themselves to only crossing the zero line.

        Buying Call options looks like this:

        Call option based on MACD Profitunity strategy

        Put options are bought in exactly the same way, but with reverse rules:

        Put option according to the MACD Profitunity strategy

        Please note that sometimes fractals can be crossed by price in advance, which means that you don’t have to wait for a new fractal and buy options if other signals are available.

        Conclusion

        The MACD Profitunity strategy is convenient not only because it can be used on the PocketOption broker platform, but also because it is universal and has simple trading rules, which makes it suitable for beginners in binary options trading.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        (5 / 5)
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        игорь
        Информативная статья, попробую использовать данную стратегию в своей торговле.
        13 November 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        С фракталами я не знаком, по этому отношусь к ним с настороженностью
        Трейдер БО, Ко всему надо относиться с настороженностью, пока не протестишь лично.
        08 November 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        С фракталами я не знаком, по этому отношусь к ним с настороженностью
        06 October 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Это хорошо что используются индикаторы, которые есть изначально в терминале.
        02 October 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Спасибо за настройки.
        27 September 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        А вообще стратегия стоит того, чтобы ей пользоваться? Винрейт по ней хороший?
        22 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Как по мне этот индикатор фигня полная, только если нужны скользяшки кому то, а на экране мешают. Хорошо что в Pocket Option есть куча других полезных индикаторов.
        Ruslan, так ведь даже специально для скользяшек есть отдельный индюк, которым пользоваться еще лучще
        22 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        кто нибудь торговал наплатформе Quotex классная платформа быстрая поддежка всё нармально работает ребята оазвиваются!
        dima, очень странный вопрос как для темы о стратегии для Покета)
        22 February 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Надо тестить.
        20 February 2023
        Answer
        dima
        кто нибудь торговал наплатформе Quotex классная платформа быстрая поддежка всё нармально работает ребята оазвиваются!
        04 February 2021
        Answer
        Ruslan
        Ruslan
        Как по мне этот индикатор фигня полная, только если нужны скользяшки кому то, а на экране мешают. Хорошо что в Pocket Option есть куча других полезных индикаторов.
        03 February 2021
        Answer
        Алексей VURDALAKL7
        Алексей VURDALAKL7
        Совет говно, это моё мнение.
        19 October 2020
        Answer
        Тренд
        Тренд
        помню macd profitunity еще с метатрейдера старая стратегия с простыми индюками, на покете тем более добавилось индикаторов
        01 October 2020
        Answer
        Макс
        в плане индикаторов pocket option радует, добавляет новое всегда, это классно, но хотелось бы еще больше индикаторов
        01 October 2020
        Answer
        крутой
        крутой
        появился даже арун индикатор у них, так гляди скоро реально будут все индюки из мт4
        01 October 2020
        Answer
