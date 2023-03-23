How to Trade Digital Contracts on Quotex in 2023

Despite the attractive terms of cooperation with Quotex , how to trade on the broker's platform, what tools to use and many other questions require clarification. The essence of binary options trading comes down to predicting the direction of price movement in a certain time period. However, the success of operations on Quotex depends not only on the skills of the users, but also on the personal characteristics of the latter. In particular, there are people who are not suited to work on medium- and long-term schedules. And others prefer to place orders that close in 3-5 days.

Definitions of digital contracts (binary options) in 2023

Before understanding the terms of cooperation, it is necessary to determine what digital contracts are. This refers to a derivative financial instrument that is based on a specific asset:

Speculators who have previously worked with stocks or bonds do not always understand the specifics of cooperation. This is explained by the fact that in the first case, the amount of profit or loss depends on how much the price has increased or decreased in comparison with the one indicated when placing the order.

Digital options offer a different type of earnings. When trading contracts, the amount of profit and loss is fixed before the process begins. When placing an order, the user needs to indicate the transaction amount and in which direction the rate will move for a given time interval:

If the user makes a correct prediction, he returns the invested amount and receives a certain percentage of the latter, the amount of which is also predetermined. If unsuccessful, the trader loses the money invested in one contract.

The second important difference in this type of work is that an exact time period ( expiration ) is set, after which the order is automatically closed and the previously purchased option is sold. Regardless of the nature of the change in the quotes of the underlying asset, the profit margin is always fixed. Therefore, there is only one solution to the question of how to trade profitably on Quotex: it is enough to correctly predict the direction of the trend .

All risks of such trading are limited only by the amount that was invested in the contract. Even if the rate deviates greatly from the original value, the user will not lose the entire deposit. This is another important difference between this type of trading and traditional speculative actions in the market:

Types of underlying assets

To understand how to trade on Quotex, you need to understand the types of underlying financial instruments that the broker supports. All forecasts are made for the selected asset. That is, when placing an order to buy a contract, a person must determine the direction of movement of quotes for a specific financial instrument.

The most volatile assets are mainly used as the latter. Therefore, in order to work correctly with these contracts, it is necessary to study the investment features:

valuable papers;

currency pairs;

stock indices;

precious metals;

raw materials;

cryptocurrencies

To clarify the terms of cooperation, you can find a list of all available objects for investment on the official website. This list is periodically adjusted taking into account the market situation:

The main difficulty in working with Quotex is finding a strategy that generates regular income. The effectiveness of operations directly depends on the correct choice of the underlying asset. However, there is no universal solution to this issue. Users select a financial instrument based on their own knowledge, the current market situation and other reasons.

How to Trade Binary Options on Quotex in 2023

Trading operations are carried out according to a standard algorithm that can be understood by people who have not previously engaged in such processes. First you need to find a suitable instrument from those offered by the broker. To simplify work in the platform, all assets available to clients are colored white. If desired, users can trade several financial instruments at once. To do this, click on the “+” located to the left of the panel and add additional items for purchase:

The percentage next to each instrument shows the level of profitability of the latter. Such information content allows you to quickly understand issues related to the features of the trading platform : how to learn to trade and so on. Let's say a person decides to purchase a contract with a yield of 80%. If you invest $10 and the forecast is correct, the profit on such a transaction will be $8, and $18 will be credited to your balance (10 invested and 8 received).

Difficulties with trading operations for beginners sometimes arise because profitability can vary depending on the expiration date and the time the order was opened. These circumstances must be taken into account in the strategy used. That is, it is impossible to unambiguously answer the questions of Quotex clients. This, as noted, is influenced by many factors, including the timing of the trade transaction.

However, the profit for all operations is fixed. The user receives exactly the percentage that was indicated before purchasing the contract:

After selecting the underlying asset, you need to set the expiration date in the platform, or the time interval after which the transaction will be closed. At the end of this period, profit or loss is recorded.

The choice of expiration date depends on the type of strategy used. In this regard, it is impossible to give universal answers to questions related to binary trading. The expiration date is determined taking into account the market situation, indicator readings, personal preferences of speculators and the type of securities:

At the third stage, you should set the size of the investment. The broker allows you to invest from one to a thousand dollars in such operations. In order to minimize risks, it is recommended to invest no more than 10% of the deposit. Beginners are advised to reduce their investment. Without experience, a trader should invest no more than 5% of the deposit:

At the fourth stage, it is necessary to determine in which direction the course will move. This issue can be resolved based on chart analysis and using tips from trading signals and indicators . If the trader decides that the price will move up during a given time interval (expiration date), then he needs to click on the green button (“Up”); fall - red (“Down”):

After completing the described steps, you need to wait for the expiration date. Only after this will it become clear whether the forecast was correct. You can track changes in an operation in the “Transactions” section and on the chart:

FAQ

Newbies often have additional questions about how to trade digital contracts with Quotex. Below you can read the answers to the most popular ones.

What are the results when trading binary options?

Beginners do not always understand what results binary trading can lead to. There are only 3 possible outcomes in this market.

If a trader guesses the direction of price movement, he receives income in a given amount. If the forecast is incorrect, after the expiration date, users lose the amount invested in the transaction.

When working with the Quotex platform, a third option is possible, when the price of the underlying asset does not change upon expiration. In this case, the trader returns the investment amount without making a profit or incurring losses.

What does a trader’s profit depend on?

The profitability of trading is determined by several factors:

liquidity of the asset (the more popular, the higher the income);

time of conclusion of the transaction (liquidity and, as a consequence, profitability also depend on this parameter);

broker rates;

changes in the market situation associated with the release of news and other events.

The broker does not disclose in detail information about how traders' profits are formed, limiting themselves only to the amount of income from the amount invested in the purchase of the contract.

How to calculate profit from a transaction?

Unlike trading conventional assets (stocks and others), when working with binary options, traders do not need to calculate the amount of profit. Income from one transaction is determined as a percentage of the investment amount in one transaction. Profit does not depend on how much the exchange rate has changed. Even if the price changes by one point, the trader will receive the previously determined amount.

To find out the amount of profit, you need to select an asset, indicate the amount of investment and the time of purchase of the contract. After this, the platform will automatically calculate how much the client will receive if the forecast is successful. You can also specify the transaction amount as a percentage of the deposit:

The maximum profit reaches 98% of the contract value.

Profit is fixed immediately before the order is opened and does not change until the operation is completed. After closing the order, all income and the initial investment will be automatically credited to your balance.

What is the essence of binary options trading?

There is one rule to trading profitably on Quotex: you need to determine whether the price of the underlying asset will increase or decrease. Having understood how the exchange rate will change over a specific time period, the user just needs to place an order, choosing the direction up or down. If the prediction turns out to be correct, the user makes a profit.

How to learn to make money on binary options?

There are many options on how to trade on Quotex correctly in order to earn income. But the essence of such trading comes down to the following: it is necessary to predict the price change. In this regard, in order to consistently make a profit, it is necessary to develop and adjust trading strategies and diversify risks. Beginners can get training in binary options trading .

You can achieve positive results in the market by constantly analyzing ongoing changes, studying statistical and other information, collecting data from experts, and so on.

Where does the broker get the money to pay traders?

The broker makes a profit, from which he pays a certain percentage to successful clients, at the expense of unsuccessful client transactions. In this regard, the company’s income depends on the size of the losses suffered by all users.

What is a trading platform?

A trading platform is a special program with the help of which speculators make transactions on the market. Such software includes various tools designed to analyze prices and solve other problems. The trading platform has access to various information, including current quotes.

