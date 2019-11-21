    Registration
        Indicator for binary options Golden Skull Redline

        The Golden Skull Redline binary options indicator is a signal indicator and combines three standard indicators - Moving Average, Moving Average of Oscillator and Bollinger Bands.

        This indicator gives positive signals in 80% of cases and, most importantly, does not redraw, and you can work with it on M1 charts, which will undoubtedly appeal to scalpers. Its use on higher time frames is not excluded.

        Golden Skull Redline Indicator

        Characteristics of the Golden Skull Redline indicator

        • Terminal: MetaTrader 4 .
        • Time frame: Any.
        • Expiration: 1 candle or 5 candles.
        • Types of options: Call/Put.
        • Indicators: Golden Skull Redline.
        • Trading instruments: Any.
        • Trading hours: 9:00-17:00.
        • Recommended brokers: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

        Installing the Golden Skull Redline Indicator in MT4

        The indicator is installed as standard in the MetaTrader 4 terminal.

        We leave the indicator settings unchanged.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Rules for trading using the Golden Skull Redline indicator

        Since this indicator for binary options includes other three indicators, we do not need to monitor the price ourselves, but just need to wait for the signal (“cross”) on the chart, which will be a signal to enter the position.

        In addition to the fact that the indicator does not redraw signals, its second important advantage is that it does not need additional filtering, since this algorithm is already included in the indicator code. Accordingly, we receive signals for binary options from three indicators at once.

        It is worth noting that the signals appear shifted one candle back, which may make it seem that the indicator is giving signals that are no longer relevant, but this is not the case. In the examples below, you will see that even with such an offset, the signals are still processed.

        Examples of trading using the Golden Skull Redline indicator

        Now let’s look at everything using real examples to make it clearer what “crosses” we are talking about.

        We will use a pair known to everyone - USD/JPY.

        Opening a Call Option

        As soon as we receive a signal (“cross”), we can immediately open a position.

        As a result, with an expiration of 5 minutes, we would get a profit.

        As can be seen from the example, in addition to our entry into the position, we can see other signals in different directions, which would also be closed in plus with both types of expirations.

        Call option

        Opening a Put option

        This example is no different from the previous one in terms of profit and signals. We received the signal and immediately entered into the trade. Our 5 minute expiration would have yielded potential profit, and other signals also worked well.

        Put option

        Conclusion

        The Golden Skull Redline binary options indicator deserves the attention of any trader, since its signals are quite accurate and there are quite a lot of them. Typically, if signal indicators give such a number of signals, they are false. On top of that, this indicator can be used by beginners without any problems, since its signals are easy to understand, and it is based on indicators known to many.

        However, do not forget that money management rules are important in trading, which should be strictly adhered to, and it is also worth testing each strategy before working on a real account.

        To start working in the binary options market, of course, you will need a good and proven broker. You can find one in the rating of binary options brokers on our website. Choose the one you like and start trading in the near future. We wish you success!

        Download template and indicator Golden Skull Redline

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Антон
        Антон
        блин действительно заслуживает внимания, давно искал что-то для скальпинга и этот индикатор меня порадовал, торгую всего неделю по нему, за это время успел увеличить депо немного даже, индюк дает мне примерно 70% прибыльных сигналов. спасибо автору)
        15 March 2021
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Ни фига не работает индикатор на платформе
        Sergey, все ок работает в MT4
        06 January 2020
        Answer
        Sergey
        Ни фига не работает индикатор на платформе
        05 January 2020
        Answer
        Вячеслав
        Вячеслав
        Не плохой индикатор, можно добавить к себе в стратегию
        16 December 2019
        Answer
        юра
        Вадим, нет, это индикатор такой и есть весь, канальный. просто похожи
        09 December 2019
        Answer
        Вадим
        На примере показан в паре с болинжером???
        08 December 2019
        Answer
        олег вороини
        олег вороини
        крестик появляется на 2 свечи назад и плохо что нет звукового оповещения
        03 December 2019
        Answer
        зара
        люблю вин оптион за то, что у них всегда новинки, можно под себя выбрать стратегию или индиктатор)
        02 December 2019
        Answer
        chiper
        chiper
        даже если и переделанный, то в лучшую сторону, хорошие сигналы. дополнил свою стратеегу, получилось норм. пока маленький, но плюс
        02 December 2019
        Answer
        гарик
        а это разве не переделанный bollinger bands???
        02 December 2019
        Answer
