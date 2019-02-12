    Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        FX Scalper

        FX Scalper indicator for binary options

        FX Scalper is an accurate indicator for binary options, with a low percentage of false signals, without redrawing, based on the Premium FX Scalper indicator, which is used for the Forex market . This technical indicator is designed for binary options trading, it is very easy to use and, very important for binary options, does not redraw its signals.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

        The indicator does not display arrows on the chart indicating the direction of movement of quotes; instead, the tool changes the color of the histogram and displays data on the strength of the trend in the information window.

        FX Scalper Chart Example

        How to use the indicator when trading binary options

        FX Scalper is used for trading on M1 and M5 timeframes. The tool only supports 4 currency pairs: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/USD and GBP/USD. The expiration time for binary options is 30 minutes.

        Trading using FX Scalper comes down to the following rules:

        1. Place buy orders (Call option) when the chart color changes from red to green. The Trend Power indicator must exceed 65%.
        2. Open a sell trade (Put option) if the color of the chart changes from green to red. The Trend Power indicator must also exceed 65%.

        Changing FX Scalper Chart Color

        For the convenience of the trader, FX Scalper beeps when the histograms are recolored. Users can customize the indicator and disable this setting if necessary. In particular, FX Scalper is able to send notifications about the presence of a successful market situation for entry, even by email.

        Download the FX Scalper indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Богдан
        Богдан
        Судя по отзывам индюк стоящий. А вот то что ограничено число валютных пар - это не очень хорошо.
        30 June 2023
        Answer
        Дмитрий Маркин
        Дмитрий Маркин
        Норм, можно сказать тот же стрелочник только теперь гистограмма как сигнал, еще и звуковое сопровождение, да еще и на почту письмо приходит. Я вот забыл отключить эту функцию в индикаторе, зашел на почту а у меня там завал) Ну а так в принципе могу сказать что торговать с ним можно, одобряю.
        13 March 2021
        Answer
        Тренд
        Тренд
        удобно что показывает силу тренда, а так dsuklzbn как макд какой-то переделанный))
        12 April 2020
        Answer
        Серж
        AO AW AG и вся лабуда вильямса, только переделанная?)))
        лабуда не лабуда, а этот работает более мене в отличие от тех)
        27 March 2020
        Answer
        Maxtrade
        Maxtrade
        AO AW AG и вся лабуда вильямса, только переделанная?)))
        12 January 2020
        Answer
        кен
        кен
        это прям как осом осцилятор вильямса, похож)) у меня получилось 50% прибыльных сделок всего правда, надо фильтровать видимо
        03 April 2019
        Answer
        ваня
        как и многие другие индикаторы, лучше по тренду использовать. будет меньше лосей
        28 March 2019
        Answer
        OLEG_G
        OLEG_G
        индикатор хороший, но его все же лучше использовать с другими индикаторами, чтобы минимизировать количество ложных сигналов
        22 March 2019
        Answer
        Игорь
        Игорь
        Хороший индикатор, пробуйте, у меня выше 70% сделок в плюс!
        19 March 2019
        Answer
        Фасик
        Кто пробовал? Как работает с М5? Надоело уже со своим старымь работать(((
        15 March 2019
        Answer
        Wlad_Ok
        Wlad_Ok
        Пользуюсь пару дней. Вроде нормально все, оповещение шустрое. Ничего сложного нет. Пробуйте)
        13 March 2019
        Answer
        Normann
        Normann
        Очень неплохой индикатор, пробовал его, винрейт в среднем 80-85%
        01 March 2019
        Answer
        СенЯ
        СенЯ
        Отличный индюк!!
        27 February 2019
        Answer
        Знающий1
        Знающий1
        Нормальный индюк, тестил его на таймфреймах М1 и М5 с разными валютными парами
        24 February 2019
        Answer
        Ярослав Кузнецов
        Мое мнение таково, что, как бы хорош индикатор не был, его нужно все-таки использовать с другими индикаторами, уже проверенными временем. Как, собственно, я и делаю. Тогда число ложных сигналов сводится почти к нулю.
        18 February 2019
        Answer
        bambino777
        Этот индикатор очень мне понравился при тестировании. У меня вышло, по меньшей мере, 80% выигрышных сигналов при торговле на более чем 5 активах.
        17 February 2019
        Answer
