    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Options Trading Strategies
        /
        EMA Crossover

        Strategy for binary options EMA Crossover

        The trading strategy for binary options EMA is based on the performance of several technical instruments:

        • Stochastic in the Color modification - acts as a filter for trading signals, which determines the actual price rebound from the channel boundaries;
        • EMA_Cross – provides trading signals that are formed when exponential moving averages cross;
        • bands—forms a trading channel based on Bollinger Bands indicators.

        EMA Strategy Template

        What assets is the strategy suitable for?

        Due to the fact that this strategy for binary options is based on complex indicators of several signals, the system can be used to trade any assets. However, it is recommended to work with EMA only during the American and European sessions , setting a time frame not lower than M15 and an expiration date of one candle (15 minutes or higher).

        Setting up an EMA strategy in MT4

        The software product is installed using a standard algorithm. After unpacking the archive, the MQL4 folder should be moved to the OpenData Folder, and then reboot the trading terminal. At the end, you need to launch a chart of a suitable currency pair and download the template of this system, setting the timeframe according to the recommendations given.

        How to open trades to buy a CALL option

        Trading within the EMA strategy is quite simple. Call options must be purchased if the following conditions are simultaneously met:

        • the price has dropped at least to the lower channel line (or breaks it completely);
        • an upward arrow appeared on the price chart;
        • The Stochastic indicator line turned blue.

        ! It is important to open a trade not when the arrow appears on the chart, but when all three conditions are met. Buying a CALL option usually occurs on the next candle after the arrow appears.

        Call options using EMA strategy

        How to open trades to buy PUT options

        Transactions with the Put option are opened with other indicators:

        • the price has at least touched the upper channel line;
        • an arrow pointing down appeared on the price chart;
        • the Stochastic line changed color to red.

        PUT options using EMA strategy

        Finally

        This trading strategy is more suitable for working with binary options , but some traders apply this system to currency pairs when trading on Forex . The essence of EMA Crossover is that signals for binary options form exponential moving averages, and then the readings of this indicator are filtered by two additional technical tools.

        When applying this strategy to currency pairs on Forex (or binary options), it is important to trade with a reliable broker who does not delay quotes and does not underestimate trade odds. Be sure to use our broker ratings and choose a reliable broker for trading in the financial markets.

        Download the EMA strategy template and indicators

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binary

        See also:

        Free signals for binary options online

        The best indicators for binary options

        Live chart for binary options

        How to choose a binary options broker

        How to make money on binary options

        Binary options are a scam

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Даниил
        Даниил
        u menya vishlo 55% pribilnih signalov. kak mogno podnyat vinreit?
        разве что фильтры добавлять или убирать что-то, а потом только тестами проверять, по другому никак
        13 February 2020
        Answer
        Afeliya
        u menya vishlo 55% pribilnih signalov. kak mogno podnyat vinreit?
        03 January 2020
        Answer
        Michael89
        Michael89
        По сути стратегия EMA Crossover – это сигналы одного стрелочного индикатора, фильтруемые двумя другими индикаторами. Но ведь работает!
        22 May 2019
        Answer
        Игорь
        Игорь
        Очень хорошая ТС, заслуживает внимания
        07 May 2019
        Answer
        Ярослав
        Ярослав
        Таймфрейм ставлю М15, стратегия отлично себя показывает!
        04 May 2019
        Answer
        Тимур
        Тимур
        Эта стратегия очень простая, для ее использования не требуется производить сложных расчетов или исследований. Думаю процесс можно полностью автоматизировать
        25 April 2019
        Answer
        Андрей
        Андрей
        Отличная стратегия, показывает хорошие результаты на больших таймфреймах
        14 April 2019
        Answer
        Илья
        Илья
        Хорошая стратегия, у меня ITM больше 75%
        10 April 2019
        Answer
        Xinat
        Я не обращаю внимания на стрелки. Торгую, когда цена пробила полосы BB. У меня получился очень высокий процент ITM - около 80%.
        08 March 2019
        Answer
        Kurintyl
        Kurintyl
        Очень хорошая стратегия. На моем опыте дает оптимальные результаты для M15. Пробовал и на форексе, но наилучший результат показала на больших таймфреймах, начиная с H4 и выше.
        06 March 2019
        Answer
        Canasl
        Canasl
        Очень хорошая стратегия. На моем опыте дает оптимальные результаты для M15. Пробовал и на форексе, но наилучший результат показала на больших таймфреймах, начиная с H4 и выше.
        28 February 2019
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!