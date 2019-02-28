Indicator for binary options Win Win

Among the binary options indicators , which are equally well suited for both beginners and experienced traders, accurate arrow indicators are especially popular, one of which stands out as the Win Win Binary Option Indicator. The popularity of the tool is explained by its ease of use. But despite this, the indicator works on a complex algorithm that ensures up to 80% of profitable trades. Using this tool, you can trade any currency pairs on all suitable timeframes (it is recommended to choose in the interval between M5 and H1).

The European and the beginning of the American sessions are considered optimal for working with this tool. The expiration date of one binary option is until the current candle closes (5 minutes for M5, 15 minutes for M15, and so on).

Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4 :

How to trade with Win Win Binary Option Indicator

The principle of trading comes down to following these simple recommendations:

Buy a Call option if a white arrow pointing upward appears on the price chart. Buy a Put option if the arrow is pointing down.

You should enter the market immediately after the signal is formed, without waiting for the candle to close. The expiration time is set according to the timeframe on which the signal was received.

It should be understood that the profitability of the selected indicator largely depends on the conditions provided by the broker. It is recommended to trade binary options with reliable brokers that do not delay the opening of a trade or even provide the opportunity to trade binary options in MT4 . You can choose a reliable broker in our rating of binary options brokers 2019 .

Download Win Win indicator

Download

