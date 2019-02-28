Indicator for binary options Ultimate Trend Signal

Ultimate Trend Signal is not one, but several indicators that work together and, as the creators claim, often produce profitable signals based on perfect algorithms. To determine when to enter the market, this tool uses the results shown by the moving average, MACD and RSI .

The latest version of Ultimate Trend Signals is supported by the MetaTrader 4 terminal . This tool is able to determine reversal points of the current trend, for which Non-Repaint ADX Crossing is used. The latter displays the corresponding signals for buying binary options on the price chart . In addition, Ultimate Trend Signals displays support and resistance levels on the screen formed by the Daily Open and PIVOT lines, respectively.

Currency pairs and timeframes

This indicator is suitable for trading any currency pair during the American and European sessions . The optimal timeframe for this instrument is M5, M15, M30 and H1. The expiration period of one binary option is 5 minutes (for M5) or 15 (for M15).

The operating principle of the tool is quite simple and understandable even for novice traders. This is explained by the fact that in addition to entry points, the indicator displays a panel on the chart with the information necessary to perform operations.

When to Buy Binary Option Call

You need to buy a Call binary option when the following parameters appear:

the “Short Buy Entry” signal has arisen;

a blue dot has formed on the chart;

on the current M5 timeframe a green “Up” inscription appeared;

on the previous M1 - “Strong”;

on the next M15 - “Sideway” or “Bullish” (more reliable signal).

The expiration period of the option should be 5 minutes.

When to buy binary option Put

It is recommended to buy a Put binary option under the following indicators:

the “Short Sell Entry” signal has occurred;

a red dot has formed on the chart;

“Down” appeared on the current M5 timeframe;

on the next M15 - “Sideway” or “Bearish” (more reliable signal);

on the previous M1 - “Strong”.

The expiration period in this case is also 5 minutes.

Finally

Before buying binary options, based on the Ultimate Trend Signals indicators, to increase the number of profitable trades, you should pay attention to the support and resistance lines . In addition, for successful trading using this indicator, you will need a reliable binary options broker who will open transactions without delay and withdraw the profits.

