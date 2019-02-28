    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Ultimate Trend Signal

        Indicator for binary options Ultimate Trend Signal

        Ultimate Trend Signal is not one, but several indicators that work together and, as the creators claim, often produce profitable signals based on perfect algorithms. To determine when to enter the market, this tool uses the results shown by the moving average, MACD and RSI .

        Terminal with Ultimate Trend Signal indicator

        The latest version of Ultimate Trend Signals is supported by the MetaTrader 4 terminal . This tool is able to determine reversal points of the current trend, for which Non-Repaint ADX Crossing is used. The latter displays the corresponding signals for buying binary options on the price chart . In addition, Ultimate Trend Signals displays support and resistance levels on the screen formed by the Daily Open and PIVOT lines, respectively.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Currency pairs and timeframes

        This indicator is suitable for trading any currency pair during the American and European sessions . The optimal timeframe for this instrument is M5, M15, M30 and H1. The expiration period of one binary option is 5 minutes (for M5) or 15 (for M15).

        The operating principle of the tool is quite simple and understandable even for novice traders. This is explained by the fact that in addition to entry points, the indicator displays a panel on the chart with the information necessary to perform operations.

        When to Buy Binary Option Call

        You need to buy a Call binary option when the following parameters appear:

        • the “Short Buy Entry” signal has arisen;
        • a blue dot has formed on the chart;
        • on the current M5 timeframe a green “Up” inscription appeared;
        • on the previous M1 - “Strong”;
        • on the next M15 - “Sideway” or “Bullish” (more reliable signal).

        The expiration period of the option should be 5 minutes.

        Call signal on the chart

        Winning Call trade on chart

        When to buy binary option Put

        It is recommended to buy a Put binary option under the following indicators:

        • the “Short Sell Entry” signal has occurred;
        • a red dot has formed on the chart;
        • “Down” appeared on the current M5 timeframe;
        • on the next M15 - “Sideway” or “Bearish” (more reliable signal);
        • on the previous M1 - “Strong”.

        The expiration period in this case is also 5 minutes.

        Put signal on the chart

        Winning Put trade on the chart

        Finally

        Before buying binary options, based on the Ultimate Trend Signals indicators, to increase the number of profitable trades, you should pay attention to the support and resistance lines . In addition, for successful trading using this indicator, you will need a reliable binary options broker who will open transactions without delay and withdraw the profits.

        Download the Ultimate Trend Signals indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        No deposit bonus

        See also:

        Strategies for binary options

        Live chart for binary options

        How to choose a binary options broker

        How to make money on binary options

        Binary options are a scam

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Vasiliy Babkin
        Vasiliy Babkin
        главное что есть алерты, чтобы не сидеть часами перед монитором)
        Согласен с вами Ангелина, система оповещения это огромный плюс, думаю такая должна быть в каждом индикаторе. Для меня удобно тем что я торгую многими разными инструментами сразу и смотреть на все графики просто невозможно.
        17 March 2021
        Answer
        Ангелина
        Ангелина
        главное что есть алерты, чтобы не сидеть часами перед монитором)
        28 March 2020
        Answer
        Менсон
        Инди класс, использую вместо того чтобы смотреть на разных сайт аналитику по теханализу и указания для торговли
        22 February 2020
        Answer
        Герман
        Герман
        Панель удобная, для разных таймфреймов тренды и общий вывод дается в конце
        12 January 2020
        Answer
        Сергей
        Все работает отлично! Нужно просто в настройках установить галочку "разрешить DLL" и будет тебе счастье!
        20 April 2019
        Answer
        Игорь
        Игорь
        Как по мне индикатор Ultimate Trend Signals нельзя использовать самостоятельно, но он идеально подходит для анализа широкого спектра активов.
        03 April 2019
        Answer
        Kider
        Индикатор не генерирует сигналы на закрытых барах! После 2-недельного тестирования могу с уверенностью заявить, что это проигрышный бинарный индикатор.
        07 March 2019
        Answer
        Ynandala
        Я настроил индикатор на несколько валют, и сигналы выглядели очень многообещающе. Однако я заметил, что сигналы приходят после нужного времени для входа в сделку. В итоге процент выигрышных сделок намного меньше.
        04 March 2019
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!