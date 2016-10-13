Binary options strategy for 15 minutes

Profitable strategy for binary options with 15 minute expiration TSIVI5

To consistently receive income, you need to have a reliable trading strategy that has shown good results when tested on a demo account. One of the simple and at the same time effective systems that are popular when trading binary options is “ TSIVI5 ”.

To work, there is no need to install any software products or additional platforms.

How the strategy works

Before we start concluding transactions, we will carry out the preparatory work:

Let's use the live chart for binary options on our website select the asset we are interested in; add True Strength Indicator (TSI) and Vortex Indicator (VI) to the chart; Let's choose a time frame equal to 5 minutes.

The two indicated indicators act as filters, allowing you to reduce the number of false signals.

TSI is an oscillator. It allows you to determine when the price is in the overbought or oversold zone. Signals are based on doubly smoothed momentum; thanks to this approach, the trend is more clearly visible and unnecessary noise is removed. A trader using TSI has an important advantage: he detects trend reversal points in time.

VI is not a standard indicator. It was developed not so long ago, but due to its effectiveness it is becoming increasingly popular among traders. Its second name is “vortex” indicator; consists of two oscillators. When the market is flat, their movement is relatively smooth; when an expressive trend appears, the amplitude of fluctuations expands.

The indicator formula takes into account the highs and lows of the candles. The main function of VI is to determine the sentiment of market participants. He copes with it quite well, thanks to this he is taken as a basis when developing many strategies.

The TSIVI5 trading system is suitable for any asset, be it a currency pair, indices or commodities.

Trading recommendations

To enter into transactions using this system, you must adhere to the following rules:

We buy the “Call” option if two lines of the TSI oscillator, as well as the VI indicator, intersect from bottom to top;

We select the “Put” option if the opposite situation arises: two lines TSI and VI intersected from top to bottom;

expiration time - 15 minutes.

It is necessary to choose periods for trading during which the publication of important news that could cause “waves” in the market is not expected.

It is acceptable to use Martingale , but be sure to wait for signals from both indicators.

Recommended brokers for trading: Quotex , PocketOption , Binarium .

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

Indicators for binary options

Forex trading session times

Financial TV