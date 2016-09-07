    Registration
        Fourier Extrapolator indicator

        The “price direction information” indicator or better known as Fourier Extrapolator is nothing more than a scalper indicator based on the basis of Fourier transforms, which give quite good results in trading on the Forex market.

        Fourier Indicator Extrapolator

        The indicator is leading, which attracts special attention from binary options traders. It plots the expected price movement on the chart, analyzing repeating wave movements and producing a forecast of the subsequent direction of the price chart.

        Some binary options signal services try to sell it to their clients, passing it off as the “miracle grail for options trading ”. However, this is not entirely true and like any other indicator, it cannot give you 100% profitable trades and needs to combine its data with data from other technical analysis indicators. It is stated that this indicator itself can provide up to 74% accurate forecasts.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        How the Fourier Extrapolator indicator works

        Let's take a closer look at the operating principle of the Fourier Extrapolator indicator (price direction information):

        This indicator is designed for the MT4 platform and is suitable for all currency pairs and time frames.

        The indicator settings are minimal and often the default values ​​can be immediately used for work.

        Fourier Indicator Extrapolator

        However, you can try to increase the accuracy of the forecast by setting the T parameter to a higher value.

        The “T” parameter is responsible for the amount of processed data on the graph. With a significant increase in the parameter, it may take a lot of time to analyze the data. Also, if you plan to increase this value tenfold, then you will need to load the history of the asset you have chosen.

        The “shift” parameter is responsible for shifting the wave construction point by a specified number of candles.

        The “showprofit” parameter is needed exclusively for trading on the Forex market; its parameter for options trading is not important.

        The “alert” parameter , when set to true , will display the segments that are involved in constructing the forecast.

        Fourier Indicator Extrapolator

        After adding the indicator to the chart, you will need to enable the chart shift for a more convenient display of the indicator.

        The Fourier Extrapolator indicator will show the expected further price movement based on the analysis of previous waves. It is worth noting that this indicator is not recommended to be used before important economic news , since fundamental factors can make significant changes in price movements.

        Download the Fourier Extrapolator indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        With this indicator use:

        Automatic construction of trend lines

        Auto Fibonacci levels

        Trend indicator

        Comments

        Гаврила
        если добавить трендовые индикаторы, то может выйти что-то более менее понятное
        18 May 2020
        Answer
        Мистер график
        Мистер график
        Иногда бывают очень точные попадания, а иногда вообще противоположность. к индюку нужны фильтры
        29 February 2020
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        отличный индикатор, для скальпинга подходит
        04 June 2018
        Answer
        Игорь
        Игорь
        Индикатор показывает хорошие результаты, еще и скачал бесплатно, спасибо большое
        20 February 2018
        Answer
        Никита
        индикатор очень заинтересовал, обязательно попробую
        19 November 2017
        Answer
        Ростик
        Не плохой индикатор, логично было бы совмещать еще с кем-то.
        11 February 2017
        Answer
        Адам
        Адам
        Довольно интересный индикатор, нужно пробовать!
        23 October 2016
        Answer
        Денис
        Денис
        хах , тоже много где видел что этот индикатор продают ))) а тут он бесплатный. Спасибо, WinOption ))
        06 October 2016
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Впринципе, индикатор интересный. Но я много разных индикаторов в свое время тестировал и подобие этого - в том числе - результатов отличных не получал, количество прибыльных сделок и убыточных было где-то в соотношении 50 к 50. Вы давно работаете с этим индикатором? И на каких таймфреймах он дает наилучшие результаты? Мне кажется, что в качестве дополнения любой стратегии торговли он будет неплохо смотреться.
        06 October 2016
        Answer
        Robbi
        Robbi
        По сути, все индикаторы-предсказатели имеют вероятность в 50% относительно направления цены. Волна - та и вовсе формируется ценой в 90% случаев. Я не использую этот индикатор для определения всего пути цены за предстоящий отрезок времени - я беру только направление, если все три периода индикатора солидарны меж собой в предсказании оного. А вот направление с трех периодов имеет довольно хороший показатель - приблизительно 70-80%. Точно сказать не могу, так как нужно торговать с равными тейками и стопами, чтобы определять статистику индикатора
        13 September 2016
        Answer
        Саша
        Саша
        Видел сигналы по этому индикатору продают,Антипов по моему какой-то... покупать конечно не хотел, но раз бесплатно, то можно попробовать. Спасибо.
        08 September 2016
        Answer
        Спасибо, попробуем)
        08 September 2016
        Answer
