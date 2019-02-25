Strategy for binary options Binary Channel

The Binary Channel binary options strategy is built on one of the basic trading principles that many traders use. This approach assumes the following: support and resistance lines are presented in the form of the lower and upper levels of the price channel, respectively, and their breakdown is traded, with a number of filtering actions.

Recommended timeframe and assets

Binary Channel is recommended to be used with the M1 time frame and the binary options expiration period of 10 minutes. This strategy is suitable for trading any assets during the American and European sessions . Binary Channel includes 7 indicators for binary options with different settings and one line that shows the direction (slope line) of the price on the chart .

When to break a buy trade

The principle of trading using this strategy comes down to following two rules. It is recommended to buy Call binary options if the following conditions are met:

the price chart has broken through the lower limit of the established channel;

the line showing the price direction has crossed one of the channel boundaries;

The slope line turned green against the background of the price chart reversal.

When these conditions occur, you must wait until the current candle closes and open a deal to buy the option.

When to open a sell trade

It is necessary to sell assets (buy Put options) if the following conditions are simultaneously met:

the price chart has crossed the upper border of the channel;

the line showing the price direction has crossed the channel border;

the direction line changed shade to red against the backdrop of a price reversal.

A trade to buy a Put option should be opened after the last candle closes.

To successfully trade using any trading strategy for binary options, be sure to choose a reliable binary options broker who will pay you the profits from trading without delay.

Download indicators and strategy template Binary Channel

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

Free binary options signals in real time

How to choose a binary options broker

How to make money on binary options

Binary options are a scam