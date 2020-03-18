    Registration
        Strategy for Pocket Option "Building Parallel Channels"

        Technical lines are used by traders in various trading terminals, including the Pocket Option broker . Using this tool, the direction in which the market is currently moving is determined. But the most promising in this regard is the construction of a price channel. Such a corridor allows traders to find optimal points to enter and exit the market. Crossing one of the boundaries often indicates that the trend is changing direction.

        Traders use various methods for constructing this corridor. Using the trading terminal from Pocket Option, you can do this in a few clicks.

        Parallel Channels Tool

        The principle of constructing parallel channels

        Trading on Pocket Option is as simplified as possible. So, to build parallel channels you will need to go to the “Constructions” section and select the appropriate indicator. After this, two lines appear on the chart of the Poketoption trading terminal, the space between which is colored green.

        Construction of Parallel Channels

        To move this channel to the desired area, you need to hold down the top line with the left mouse button and drag the indicator. Menus appear next to this structure in the terminal. The first button allows you to change the fill color.

        Channel color

        Using the second button, traders can set the width of the upper and lower lines. And to remove an instrument from the Pocket Option trading terminal, you need to click on the third one.

        Channel Border Width

        As noted, the Pocket Option broker offers an easy-to-use terminal. In this regard, the above settings will not be sufficient for successful operation. Therefore, traders must independently place this channel on the chart so that it reflects the current price corridor. Thanks to this, it will be possible to monitor the behavior of the trend.

        To correctly move the tool on the chart, you need to place the white dots of the top line on the maximum number of vertices. Similarly, it is necessary to establish a lower line, connecting it with the trend lows.

        Arrangement of parallel channels

        After building a price corridor, you can start trading on Pocket Option.

        Rules for trading options in Pocket Option using the price channel

        Trading using this strategy for binary options within a price channel is as simplified as possible. To successfully complete a transaction, you must enter the market at the moment when the chart reaches one of the boundaries and begins to move back. That is, if the price reaches the top line and turns down, then you need to open an order to buy the PUT option.

        Put option

        A CALL option should be purchased when the chart reaches the bottom line and begins to move upward.

        Call option

        It should be taken into account that when trading on Pocket Option, the first order must be opened when there is a downward trend, and the second order when there is an upward trend (when parallel lines are directed down and up, respectively).

        Using this tool, a trader can timely determine the moment when the trend changes direction. Trading on Poketoption should be stopped when the price chart breaks through one of the lines and continues to move further.

        Completing a trade using a channel

        As you can see from the examples above, trading binary options using parallel lines on Pocket Option can be very effective. One of the main advantages of this tool is that it is suitable for working on any time frames and with any assets.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals

        PO

        Comments

        Богдан
        Богдан
        Это урок: "Как работать с ценовыми каналами". Не знаю можно ли назвать это стратегией.
        Артур, Мне напомнило моё обучение когда-то очень давно.
        Трейдер БО, И мне тоже....))) Хотя оно работает, как ни удивительно
        02 November 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Это урок: "Как работать с ценовыми каналами". Не знаю можно ли назвать это стратегией.
        Артур, Мне напомнило моё обучение когда-то очень давно.
        01 November 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Это урок: "Как работать с ценовыми каналами". Не знаю можно ли назвать это стратегией.
        31 October 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Точность хромает в ценовом канале. Можно всё движение пропустить.
        25 October 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        я правильно понимаю, что в этой стратегии используются уровни поддержки и сопротивления?
        06 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Плюс ее в том, что она простая до безобразия, а с опытом так вообще еще больше начинаешь понимать, используя даже простые каналы
        Mel, это точно подмечено, и это очень круто что она настолько простая и здесь минимум настроем и параметров)
        06 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Классная стратегия, потому что не требует индюков и тупо идет по тренду. конечно жахать тут без разбора сделками не стоит, но при правильно построенных каналов и с трезвым разумом прибыль можно получать легко
        CALL, наверное уникальная стратегия в своем роде, по крайней мере даже близко похожей я нигде не встречал)
        06 February 2023
        Answer
        Jg. Dred.jpg
        Jg. Dred.jpg
        Вроде все просто в построение каналов, хорошо то что сразу поймешь когда смениться тренд по этому советую строить паралельки торгуя и другими стратегиями, лишним точно не будет
        08 February 2021
        Answer
        CALL
        CALL
        Классная стратегия, потому что не требует индюков и тупо идет по тренду. конечно жахать тут без разбора сделками не стоит, но при правильно построенных каналов и с трезвым разумом прибыль можно получать легко
        18 March 2020
        Answer
        Mel
        Плюс ее в том, что она простая до безобразия, а с опытом так вообще еще больше начинаешь понимать, используя даже простые каналы
        18 March 2020
        Answer
        Герман Титов
        Герман Титов
        Спасибо за стратегии для покета, обязательно попробую применить на демке, а потом и на реале)
        18 March 2020
        Answer
