    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Programs and indicators
        /
        Pulse Detector

        Pulse Detector indicator for binary options

        Pulse Detector was originally developed exclusively as an indicator for binary options . However, over time, traders began to use this indicator for trading Forex currency pairs. Thanks to its versatility, Pulse Detector demonstrates almost the same efficiency at any time interval. However, it is recommended to trade on the M5 timeframe with an expiration period of 10 minutes. One of the disadvantages of the indicator is that it rarely gives signals during the day. Therefore, traders recommend using this technical tool on several currency pairs simultaneously.

        Graph with Pulse Detector

        Installation and optimal time frame for the Pulse Detector indicator

        Pulse Detector is installed in the MetaTrader 4 terminal . You can learn how to install the indicator in the MT4 terminal from our training video:

        As for the timeframe, traders recommend using the indicator throughout the European and early American sessions . As we said earlier, the optimal time frame for the indicator is M5, but it also shows pretty good results on M15 and M30. The expiration date should be set to 2 candles, that is, 10 minutes if you trade on M5.

        The principle of trading binary options using an indicator

        The principle of trading with Pulse Detector is based on very simple rules. A buy order (Call option) should be placed if an arrow pointing upward appears on the price chart. If it is directed downward, then you should sell the asset (buy a Put option).

        Signals from Pulse Detector

        Signals on a chart with Pulse Detector

        Call and Put with Pulse Detector

        Call and Put signals with Pulse Detector

        Put and Call signals

        Pulse Detector and Martingale method

        Due to the fact that the indicator for binary options Pulse Detector, although it produces signals very rarely, almost all of them are profitable and in our tests the indicator showed only 3 losing trades in a row. In connection with this indicator, you can use the Martingale method . However, we should not forget that any binary options strategy that uses Martingale is considered high-risk and you should take into account the possible risks. Martingale calculator and Anti-Martingale calculator will be useful in this case.

        Conclusion. The effectiveness of the indicator in binary options

        Pulse Detector rarely gives signals. Moreover, in most cases the indicator guesses a potentially successful moment to enter the market. According to the results of testing, out of 103 open transactions, traders made a profit in 71. As a result, the profitability of the indicator was 69%. This indicator is considered quite high, since a rare trading instrument is capable of producing profitable signals for binary options in more than 50% of cases.

        Also, to successfully trade binary options using this indicator or any other strategy, you will need a reliable binary options broker who will not underestimate the odds in the event of your successful trading and will withdraw your profits without delay. We recommend choosing one of these brokers in our rating of “ The Best Binary Options Brokers of 2019 ”.

        Download the Pulse Detector indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Alpari

        See also:

        Live chart for binary options

        How to choose a binary options broker

        How to make money on binary options

        Binary options are a scam

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Станислав
        Не знаю как этот индикатор, но вообще стрелочные это в большинстве случаев слив депозита, а если еще и по Мартингейлу то тем более, хотя если включить в торговую систему то может что-то с этого и получится.
        14 March 2021
        Answer
        Robot
        Robot
        сколько их уже было тут, этих стрелочных индюков...
        а сколько еще будет)))
        20 March 2020
        Answer
        Гуманоид
        Гуманоид
        сколько их уже было тут, этих стрелочных индюков...
        12 February 2020
        Answer
        Лапин_С
        Лапин_С
        Косяки у него есть, но в целом норм
        18 April 2019
        Answer
        Марик
        Марик
        Я тестировал индикатор. Результат мне не нравится – всего 55% выигрышных сделок.
        15 March 2019
        Answer
        Kashion
        Огромное спасибо за индикатор, но на самом деле он не рисует стрелки CALL. У меня он работает на 10 валютных парах и за последние 2 недели в режиме реального времени ни одной стрелки CALL.
        08 March 2019
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!