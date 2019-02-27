Pulse Detector indicator for binary options

Pulse Detector was originally developed exclusively as an indicator for binary options . However, over time, traders began to use this indicator for trading Forex currency pairs. Thanks to its versatility, Pulse Detector demonstrates almost the same efficiency at any time interval. However, it is recommended to trade on the M5 timeframe with an expiration period of 10 minutes. One of the disadvantages of the indicator is that it rarely gives signals during the day. Therefore, traders recommend using this technical tool on several currency pairs simultaneously.

Installation and optimal time frame for the Pulse Detector indicator

Pulse Detector is installed in the MetaTrader 4 terminal . You can learn how to install the indicator in the MT4 terminal from our training video:

As for the timeframe, traders recommend using the indicator throughout the European and early American sessions . As we said earlier, the optimal time frame for the indicator is M5, but it also shows pretty good results on M15 and M30. The expiration date should be set to 2 candles, that is, 10 minutes if you trade on M5.

The principle of trading binary options using an indicator

The principle of trading with Pulse Detector is based on very simple rules. A buy order (Call option) should be placed if an arrow pointing upward appears on the price chart. If it is directed downward, then you should sell the asset (buy a Put option).

Pulse Detector and Martingale method

Due to the fact that the indicator for binary options Pulse Detector, although it produces signals very rarely, almost all of them are profitable and in our tests the indicator showed only 3 losing trades in a row. In connection with this indicator, you can use the Martingale method . However, we should not forget that any binary options strategy that uses Martingale is considered high-risk and you should take into account the possible risks. Martingale calculator and Anti-Martingale calculator will be useful in this case.

Conclusion. The effectiveness of the indicator in binary options

Pulse Detector rarely gives signals. Moreover, in most cases the indicator guesses a potentially successful moment to enter the market. According to the results of testing, out of 103 open transactions, traders made a profit in 71. As a result, the profitability of the indicator was 69%. This indicator is considered quite high, since a rare trading instrument is capable of producing profitable signals for binary options in more than 50% of cases.

Also, to successfully trade binary options using this indicator or any other strategy, you will need a reliable binary options broker who will not underestimate the odds in the event of your successful trading and will withdraw your profits without delay. We recommend choosing one of these brokers in our rating of “ The Best Binary Options Brokers of 2019 ”.

Download the Pulse Detector indicator

Download

Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

See also:

Live chart for binary options

How to choose a binary options broker

How to make money on binary options

Binary options are a scam