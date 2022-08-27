How to use the Pocket Option broker market

Binary options broker Pocket Option provides traders with many opportunities to make additional profits. In addition to express orders , pending transactions and social trading, the broker has a market where you can get many promotional codes in the form of bonuses for depositing or canceling a losing trade .

Next, let's look at what you can get in the Pocket Option broker's market and how to use its full potential as profitably as possible to receive new promotional codes and bonuses.

Binary options broker market Pocket Option

You can go to the market either from the chart of the Pocket Option binary options trading platform or from your personal account. To do this, click on the “cart” icon on the menu on the left, and then select “Market” in the window that opens:

Next, a store will open where you can see your level, discount on purchases, the number of your crystals (one of the types of Pocket Option’s internal currency), and in the panel on the right your purchase history:

If your account is the first level, then most likely you do not have discounts on purchases, but by trading on the broker’s platform you will gain experience and the level of your profile will grow, due to which the discount will also increase. In our case, we have level 7 and our discount in the Pocket Option market is 15%.

Please note that under the crystals there are “Buy Items” and “Sell Items” buttons. By clicking the “Sell Items” button, you have the opportunity to sell those promotional codes that you do not want to use. When you sell them, you will receive crystals, for which you can purchase other promotional codes in the Pocket Option market :

If you scroll down on this page, you can find all the available promotional codes, which we’ll talk about later.

Pocket Option Promo Codes

On the promotional codes tab you can purchase bonuses for replenishing your account, which can give from 20 to 110% of bonus funds:

To find out the conditions for working out bonuses, you can click on the “Conditions of participation” link.

Balance bonus

This bonus allows you to instantly receive from $5 to $100 into your account, after which this money can either be withdrawn or used in trading:

Therefore, if you are saving crystals, such a bonus will be the best choice for purchase.

Risk-free transaction

The risk-free trading feature allows you to cancel an order opened on an unsuccessful forecast without losing your invested money. You can do this for an amount from $10 to $1,000:

After purchasing this promotional code and activating it in your account, a “Cancel” button will appear in your trading history opposite unprofitable trades, by clicking on which the lost funds will be returned to your account:

You can cancel a losing trade in this way with only one promotional code, and it is also important to choose the right amount, since you will not be able to cancel a trade with a loss of $100 with a promotional code for canceling $10.

Cashback

Cashback allows you to receive passive income in the amount of 2 to 10% for the whole year. But it only applies to losing trades:

As a result, if you received a loss in one trade of $100, then between $2 and $10 will be returned to your account. This bonus from the Pocket Option market is good because it allows you to partially reduce losses received, which has a positive effect on money management .

Boosters

The booster is used to gain additional experience, awarded when conducting transactions. Thanks to this, the level of the trader increases, due to which you can get a discount on purchases, which was mentioned earlier:

Prolongators

Prolongators are necessary to increase the duration of Boosters. That is, thanks to this tool, a trader can get more time to complete trading operations, for which experience will be accrued:

Crystals

Gems act as a virtual currency that a trader can use to make purchases on the Market. They are issued upon unlocking certain achievements and can also be purchased on the Market. In addition, they are used to exchange for more valuable items:

In addition to the fact that crystals can be purchased, they can be mined. Mining of precious stones starts only after activating this function. The process starts the moment a trader begins to copy successful trades of other users. This option is accessible through the social trading menu. After each copy, a gem fragment appears on the screen.

To get a whole crystal, you need to collect 1,000 of these fragments. That is, you can purchase a stone if you complete one thousand copied transactions. The colors of the gems are determined depending on the type of license selected.

To start mining, you need to buy a license that will work from 1 to 30 days:

Chests

This type of bonus gives traders a random amount of trading advantage. Their type and volume are determined depending on the level the user has reached. You can get a chest by purchasing a bonus in the Pocket Option broker market:

Or receiving it when replenishing your trade balance:

Please note that replenishment chests can only be obtained for a certain deposit amount. The minimum deposit to receive chests this way is:

$250 – beginner’s chest; $500 – experienced chest; $1,500 – master’s chest; $5,000 – professional chest; $10,000 – guru chest.

Each chest gives a certain amount of experience and several gifts of the corresponding level.

VIP tickets

VIP tickets are another bonus that, when activated, gives the trader access to the tournament. This type of bonus in the Pocket Option broker market is provided randomly when it appears after opening a chest, or it can be obtained using a promotional code and simply activated in the market:

Conclusion

The market of the binary options broker Pocket Option allows you to purchase and receive quite profitable bonuses and gifts that will allow you to earn additional profit both through trading and without it.

Particularly useful bonuses are promotional codes for canceling unprofitable transactions and balance bonuses. Risk-free trades allow you to return lost funds to your account, and bonuses to your balance without trading make it possible to receive up to $100 and withdraw them immediately.

GO TO POCKET OPTION MARKET

See also:

The best binary options broker! Who is he?

Free robot for Pocket Option

How to trade from mobile devices on the Pocket Option platform

Pocket Option Broker Platform for Windows

How to trade express orders with the Pocket Option broker

How to participate in tournaments on the Pocket Option platform

Minimum deposit and bonuses at the Pocket Option broker

Bonuses for broker Pocket Option

Working promotional codes for Pocket Option

Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program