        Binary Options Buddy 2.0 indicator for binary options

        The Binary Options Buddy 2.0 indicator is easy to use. But despite this, the indicator demonstrates high accuracy in predicting the direction of market movement: for long-term strategies this indicator reaches 80-95%, for short-term ones - 70-80% of the number of completed transactions. Thanks to this feature, the technical tool frees the trader from the need to constantly analyze the chart . The user only needs to monitor the appearance of indicator signals in the upper corner of the screen.

        Binary Options Buddy 2.0 chart

        The Binary Options Buddy 2.0 indicator is developed and supported by the MetaTrader 4 platform. The indicator is recommended for use with any currency pairs during the European trading session . The indicator demonstrates good performance on all timeframes from M1 to H1. The expiration time of binary options must be set by following the recommendations provided by this technical tool in the information panel.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        Trading rules using the indicator for binary options Binary Options Buddy 2.0

        Working with Binary Options Buddy 2.0 comes down to the following: the trader needs to open trades by setting the parameters that the indicator displays in the upper corner of the chart.

        Trade parameters Binary Options Buddy 2.0

        Binary Options Buddy 2.0 chart example

        Considering the high efficiency of this indicator, it is very important to choose a reliable broker for trading, who will withdraw the profit received from trading without delay.

        Download the Binary Options Buddy 2.0 indicator

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Костя
        Костя
        вроде интересный инструмент, но так мало описания по функционалу...
        01 April 2023
        Answer
        Нурлан
        Нурлан
        удобно что панель есть, а так обычная была была сигналка
        11 March 2020
        Answer
        Кирилл Васильев
        Кирилл Васильев
        пашет?
        да. а у тебя нет?
        13 January 2020
        Answer
        Павел
        Павел
        пашет?
        22 August 2019
        Answer
        вася
        спасиба!!!!
        12 August 2019
        Answer
        твойгерой
        пожалуйста - /vremya-torgovyh-sessij
        11 August 2019
        Answer
        вася
        а подскажите, когда начинается европейская и омериканская сесии?
        06 August 2019
        Answer
        олег44
        руслан, да, без нормальных движений не будет норм сигналов!!
        31 July 2019
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Так индикатор как я понял работает только в европейской и американксой сессиях, когда высокая валотильность рынка
        22 July 2019
        Answer
        Кравченко Михаил
        Коллеги, у кого есть опыт работы с индикатором Binary_Options_Buddy_2.0, с настройками, особенно с временем открытия сделки и временем экспирации. Наверняка там есть свои подводные камни, о которых Вы уже знаете. Поспособствуйте пожалуйста, мне очень интересно. Готов общаться здесь и любыми другими способами (ВК, скайп,mail и т.д.). Заранее спасибо.
        Кравченко Михаил, а что именно не ясно то? У меня оптимально на м15 работает, все выдает автоматом вроде, опять же работаю только EURUSD
        Юра, Юрий! Спасибо, что ответили. Вопросы пока вот какие: 1. Индикатор у меня начинает выдовать сигналы только после 10:00. Как у Вас? 2. Открываю позицию по сигналу, а через несколько минут индикатор выдает противоположный сигнал. Да, в это время цена идет в минус. Вы все сигналы отрабатываете или у Вас какой-то фильтр есть - дополнительные индикаторы или тех. анализ? 3. Какой у Вас процент положительный сделок.? Если удобно, можем пообщаться в скайпе с демонстрацией экрана. Пока других вопросов не задаю - набираю статистику. Спасибо...
        22 July 2019
        Answer
        20 July 2019
        Answer
        Кравченко Михаил
        20 July 2019
        Answer
        Достойный индюк!!!
        01 March 2019
        Answer
        На МТ4 какой таймфрейм нужно установить для этого индикатора? На м5 и м30 слил два депозита
        Андрей, тут надо больше валюту подбирать чем таймфреймами баловаться . Но вообще самые точные сигналы как раз на H1
        28 February 2019
        Answer
        Андрей
        На МТ4 какой таймфрейм нужно установить для этого индикатора? На м5 и м30 слил два депозита
        27 February 2019
        Answer
        Vano
        Очень крутой индикатор. Главное его преимущество – это то, что количество ложных срабатываний невелико.
        15 February 2019
        Answer
        Юсупов
        Хороший индикатор. Жаль нет возможности запрограммировать отсылку уведомлений на телефон для приложения MT4.
        14 February 2019
        Answer
