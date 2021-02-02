    Registration
        Quotex account verification

        Broker Quotex is expanding its capabilities in providing binary options trading services every day and allows any willing trader to start earning money with minimal investment. But in order to conduct full-fledged trading and always be able to withdraw profits, there is a need to verify the trading account, which we will discuss later in the article.

        It is worth noting that verification with the Quotex broker is not mandatory and it is quite possible that you will not have to verify your account, but if the broker himself asks you to undergo a personal data verification, then this will need to be done, since otherwise you will no longer be able to fully trade with Quotex will be impossible.

        Registering an account with the binary options broker Quotex

        You can go through verification immediately, and if you are planning a long-term cooperation with the binary options broker Quotex, then it is better to do so. But before you start getting verified, you need to register a new trading account with Quotex . To do this, on the official website of Quotex you can click on any of the two registration buttons:

        quotex official website

        After which a special window for entering data will open:

        registration in quotex

        Next, you need to enter your email address and come up with a strong password, as well as immediately select the currency of the trading account, and be sure to read the user agreement, then check the box and click on the “Registration” button.

        Be sure to provide a valid email address, as this is very important for verification.

        You can also register using social networks. There is a choice:

        1. In contact with;
        2. Facebook;
        3. Google.

        The registration process is no different from other services, and in this case you will need to confirm access to data from the social network, after which the registration will be completed.

        Please note that the choice of currencies at the binary options broker Quotex is quite wide, and it can be:

        • U.S. dollar;
        • Euro;
        • Russian ruble;
        • Ukrainian hryvnia;
        • Brazilian real;
        • Bitcoin.

        How to get verified by binary options broker Quotex

        To pass verification with the Quotex broker, you will need to fill out the information in your account, and then confirm it with any identification documents. Data verification (verification) will last no more than 5 working days, but as practice shows, more often this happens in 1 day.

        So, to pass the verification, go to “Profile”, where initially the new account will look blank and empty:

        quotex personal account

        And the first thing you need to confirm is your email. If the confirmation email was not sent, you can click on “Resend”, then go to the letter and click on the “Confirm Email” button:

        email confirmation in quotex

        After this, all you have to do is fill out all the information about yourself, which is:

        1. First and last name;
        2. Date of Birth;
        3. Country of Residence;
        4. Residence address.

        As soon as you save this data, the document upload window will become active and you can add scanned copies of documents there:

        verification in quotex

        In this window you will need to upload any documents that confirm your identity. This can be a passport of a citizen of your country or a foreign passport. A driver's license will also work. In addition, you will need to confirm the address itself, for which a utility bill or bank statement will be suitable. In some cases, the broker may request a “selfie”.

        Please note that you only need to indicate real data, since if they do not match even one character with your documents, then you will not be able to pass verification, and therefore will not be able to conduct full-fledged trading. Also, if other data is used, the account may be blocked.

        If you suddenly enter incorrect data or make a mistake, be sure to contact the support service on the Quotex broker website, and the managers will help you correct the information.

        As a result, as soon as the verification is completed, you will receive a notification by email, which will indicate that the verification has been successfully completed, and the field for uploading documents will become inactive and the message “Your profile has been fully verified” will appear:

        verified quotex profile

        After this, you can immediately start trading binary options on the platform.

        Why do you need verification in Quotex?

        “Black” binary options brokers do not require any data from their clients, since most often they are not going to pay them any money. Honest brokers require verification only because they comply with certain regulatory rules, and also in order to prevent money laundering.

        In the case of the Quotex broker, the regulator is TsROFR , and the broker has a license from this regulator:

        TsROFR No. TSRF RU 0395 AA V0161

        quotex license

        Is verification required in Quotex?

        At the moment, verification with the Quotex broker is not mandatory, but at any time the company can send a notification that it is necessary to undergo a personal data verification. Such notification will be received by email specified at the time of registration.

        Therefore, if you receive such a notification, you will need to undergo verification as quickly as possible, as this will limit your trading on the Quotex binary options broker platform.

        Conclusion

        Verification with the Quotex broker is a simple and quick process that even beginners can easily complete.

        Also, do not forget that when trading on the Quotex broker platform, you can use bonuses and promotional codes that the company currently provides.

        Quotex

        Farid
        Хорошо что у них простая верификация
        02 February 2024
        Answer
        Роман
        Роман
        Кто вообще не проходил верификацию? Есть такие?)
        Option Bull, я не проходил верификацию, но и деньги ещё не выводил. Думаю, когда нужно будет выводить, они скажут пройти верификацию.
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Ольга
        Я проходила верификацию, когда стал вопрос о выводе средств. Все быстро и просто. Отправила скан паспорта и квитанцию об оплате комунальных услуг. Все прошло без проблем.
        27 October 2022
        Answer
        Владимир
        Владимир
        прошел быстро и без проблем, за 1 день, точнее в течении дня и сразу начал торговать. короче проблем с верификацией не было
        а какие документы загружал??
        Егор, так ведь в статье все написано: паспорт, загранник или водительские права + квитанция за коммуналку или выписка из банка.
        Руслан, да,да, да) есть такое состояние - смотрю в книгу вижу фигу) и это тенденция, люди совершенно ничего не читают внимательно, и потом возникают кучи проблем в которых виноваты сами... А в статье действительно всё разжёвано до примитивизма.
        25 October 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        прошел быстро и без проблем, за 1 день, точнее в течении дня и сразу начал торговать. короче проблем с верификацией не было
        а какие документы загружал??
        Егор, так ведь в статье все написано: паспорт, загранник или водительские права + квитанция за коммуналку или выписка из банка.
        24 October 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Кто вообще не проходил верификацию? Есть такие?)
        24 October 2022
        Answer
        Игорь
        прошел быстро и без проблем, за 1 день, точнее в течении дня и сразу начал торговать. короче проблем с верификацией не было
        а какие документы загружал??
        паспорт и взял квитанцию за оплату интернета, но можно еще из банка выписку взять
        15 April 2022
        Answer
        Егор
        прошел быстро и без проблем, за 1 день, точнее в течении дня и сразу начал торговать. короче проблем с верификацией не было
        а какие документы загружал??
        14 April 2022
        Answer
        Игорь
        прошел быстро и без проблем, за 1 день, точнее в течении дня и сразу начал торговать. короче проблем с верификацией не было
        06 February 2022
        Answer
        Ростислав
        Ростислав
        Даже бразильским реалом можно торговать. Кто пробовал эту валюту, как успехи?, если не секрет конечно :)
        24 March 2021
        Answer
        Олег
        Олег
        верификация в quotex простая и быстрая, прошел в течении дня верификацию, менеджеры помогли!
        Анатолий, Согласен с Вами. Служба поддержки качественно работает. Не пришлось долго ждать, все помогли. У меня от сотрудничества с Кввотекс только положительные моменты. Так что могу рекомендовать.
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        Максим
        Максим
        КВОТЕКС быстро проводит проверку паспорта, так что верифицироваться можно и сразу)
        02 February 2021
        Answer
        Анатолий
        Анатолий
        верификация в quotex простая и быстрая, прошел в течении дня верификацию, менеджеры помогли!
        02 February 2021
        Answer
        Алексей Иванов
        Алексей Иванов
        верификацию в квотексе не проходил, торговал месяц где-то, потом прислали уведомление что надо пройти, отправил доки и прошел за день, торгую дальше
        02 February 2021
        Answer
