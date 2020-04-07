    Registration
        Strategy for Pocket Option "Tweezers"

        Experienced traders who trade binary options through the Pocket Option broker terminal often use a signal such as “Tweezers” to determine the moment of reversal. It represents a situation when two differently directed candles with identical extremes are formed on the chart. For example, if the trend is downward, then the candles will have the same low. With an upward trend, the same maximums are observed.

        PO

        When trading on Pocket Option within the framework of this strategy, you need to take into account the following nuance: closing prices and shadows of candles are considered as extremes. It is also necessary to pay attention to another point. “Tweezers” also occurs in cases where one or more candles with different parameters have formed between candles with the same extremes.

        The main feature of this strategy is that the specified signal has a fairly high strength. Moreover, in addition to the “Tweezers”, other figures are formed on the chart that confirm this signal, its effectiveness increases sharply.

        Opening trades using this strategy on Pocket Option

        Acting within the framework of this strategy, you need to open transactions on Poketopsh under the following conditions:

        1. Multidirectional candles with identical extreme points should form on the chart.
        2. Once the Tweezers signal has formed, you can place a trade by buying a contract in the direction of the new price. That is, if the next candle opens up, then you need to purchase a Call option.

        Call option

        Example of a bullish engulfing signal

        Bullish Engulfing

        Due to the fact that this signal has a fairly high strength, you can open a trade without waiting for a new candle to appear. This recommendation is especially relevant for those cases when “Tweezers” is formed near support and resistance lines. But to confirm this signal, you can wait for the next candle to appear.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        tirant
        tirant
        Пинцет не всегда работает, но когда работает - это класс.!!!
        05 October 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Оказывается всё это время я торговал по стратегии Пинцет. Ну-ну.)))
        03 October 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Не часто есть места для входов в сделку по этому пинцету.)))) Но в принципе нормально, работать можно.
        29 September 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Как-то по мне фигура не совсем напоминает пинцет, в моем представлении она состоит из большего количества свечей, но раз такое название уже закрепилось, то пусть таким и остается)
        Option Bull, странная какая-то у вас претензия. Это условные название, которые по моему абсолютно удачные. Свечные паттерны же составляются не путем фантазирования, как с облаками, а по принципу определенных закономерностей на графике.
        15 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Как-то по мне фигура не совсем напоминает пинцет, в моем представлении она состоит из большего количества свечей, но раз такое название уже закрепилось, то пусть таким и остается)
        15 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Типа пинцетом достаем прибыль из Pocket Option?)))
        хотелось бы достать побольше) а если серьезно, то прайс экшн хорошая штука, с ее помощью можно зарабатывать.
        Карим, да тема свечных паттернов вообще интересна в целом) Тоже вот недавно узнал про прайс экшен и решил углубиться в нее, а тут как раз подвернулась соответствующая стратегия)
        15 February 2023
        Answer
        Алина Кощавцева
        Алина Кощавцева
        Достаточно хорошая стратежка "Пинцет" название сразу привлекло так как я мед сестра в прошлом а сейчас в покете тоже пинцетом зарабатываю но уже другим.))) Что я заметила - входов не много, но если соблюдать правила входа, то получается даже больше 70% прибыльных сделок. Работала на паре фунт к доллару и австралийский доллар к доллару сша.
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        Тренд
        Тренд
        Сначала подумал, что названия какой-то скальперской стратегии, но нет, тут что-то более серьезное с паттернами и поглощениями)
        07 April 2020
        Answer
        Карим
        Карим
        Типа пинцетом достаем прибыль из Pocket Option?)))
        хотелось бы достать побольше) а если серьезно, то прайс экшн хорошая штука, с ее помощью можно зарабатывать.
        07 April 2020
        Answer
        Карлитус
        Типа пинцетом достаем прибыль из Pocket Option?)))
        07 April 2020
        Answer
