    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Pocket Option broker
        /
        Trading strategies for Pocket Option
        /
        Three Method Strategy

        Strategy for Pocket Option "Three Methods"

        Traders at the Pocket Option broker use the “Three Methods” strategy to search for a signal that confirms the continuation of a trend during a period of calm. This situation is represented on the price chart in the form of several small candles, following each other and appearing after a longer one. Moreover, their total size should be approximately equal to the size of the previous one.

        PO

        Trading on Pocket Option with binary options within the framework of this strategy is carried out provided that at least three small candles are formed in a row on the price chart. In this case, the signal for traders is a new candle that is larger and opens in the same direction in which the trend is moving.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        Trading rules and examples of transactions for this strategy on Pocket Option

        You can trade on Poketoption using this strategy if:

        1. After a strong (large) candle closes, several small ones open. At this moment, you need to prepare to open a transaction on Poketoption.
        2. A new larger candle appears, forming in the same direction as the overall trend.

        If the specified conditions are met, then a transaction with the Pocket Option broker can be opened immediately after the closing of a new long candle. In this case, you need to buy a Call option in the direction of the uptrend.

        Call option

        The Put option is opened in the direction of the downtrend.

        Put option

        This strategy can be compared to the behavior of traders who trade using graphic patterns. As shown in the images, the combinations used in the Three Methods strategy look similar to a pennant or flag.

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH POCKET OPTION

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        See also:

        The best binary options broker! Who is he?

        Free robot for Pocket Option

        How to participate in tournaments on the Pocket Option platform

        Minimum deposit and bonuses at the Pocket Option broker

        Bonuses for broker Pocket Option

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Мне кажется, или все уж слишком просто? Похоже на свечной анализ.
        Артур, По моему это он и есть.
        Трейдер БО, А свечной анализ никуда не девался. Он продолжает оставаться одним из очень полезных способов анализа рынка.
        Богдан, Я же не против, но вот на сколько он эффективен??
        Трейдер БО, достаточно эффективная альтернатива торговле по индикаторам, по крайней мере в плане точности определения тренда и сигналов на вхождение в сделку. Можете проверить лично, если не верите))
        11 April 2024
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Мне кажется, или все уж слишком просто? Похоже на свечной анализ.
        Артур, По моему это он и есть.
        Трейдер БО, А свечной анализ никуда не девался. Он продолжает оставаться одним из очень полезных способов анализа рынка.
        Богдан, Я же не против, но вот на сколько он эффективен??
        06 October 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Свечные фигуры никуда не делись. Они не забыты.)))
        04 October 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Мне кажется, или все уж слишком просто? Похоже на свечной анализ.
        Артур, По моему это он и есть.
        Трейдер БО, А свечной анализ никуда не девался. Он продолжает оставаться одним из очень полезных способов анализа рынка.
        02 October 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Мне кажется, или все уж слишком просто? Похоже на свечной анализ.
        Артур, По моему это он и есть.
        28 September 2023
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Мне кажется, или все уж слишком просто? Похоже на свечной анализ.
        27 September 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Кто вообще использует этот паттерн и насколько он может быть полезен? Честно говоря, далеко не часто можно встретить подобную формацию.
        20 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Торгую по этой стратегии у всех брокеров и покетопшн тому не исключение. Но не советую использовать маленький таймфрейм (ТФ) сейчас объясню почему. Просто, чем выше ТФ, тем точнее отображается совокупное мнение трейдеров. Например, дневной ТФ отображает мнение всех трейдеров на планете по данному инструменту. В то же время - 5-ти минутный ТФ отображает мнение тех трейдеров которые от торговались на протяжении последних 5-ти минут. И ведь вероятность того, что в следующем ТФ мнение изменится намного выше во втором случае чем в первом. Исходя из этого получается, что надежность сигнала снижается с снижением ТФ. Поэтому советую использовать в полном объеме на Дневном, 12, 8 и 4 все конфигурации, а на 2, 1 - одно и двухсвечные, а на внутричасовых - старайтесь использовать односвечные.
        Shark Trader, согласен, скальпинг очень рискованный вид трейдинга, который превращает БО из аналитического способа торговли в самое настоящее казино, в котором все зависит от удачи.
        20 February 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Из всего price action у меня любимая всего одна штука - пин бар, работает всегда и везде, главное не во флэте
        Герман Титов, спасибо что поделились полезным наблюдением и советом, буду иметь в виду)
        20 February 2023
        Answer
        Shark Trader
        Shark Trader
        Торгую по этой стратегии у всех брокеров и покетопшн тому не исключение. Но не советую использовать маленький таймфрейм (ТФ) сейчас объясню почему. Просто, чем выше ТФ, тем точнее отображается совокупное мнение трейдеров. Например, дневной ТФ отображает мнение всех трейдеров на планете по данному инструменту. В то же время - 5-ти минутный ТФ отображает мнение тех трейдеров которые от торговались на протяжении последних 5-ти минут. И ведь вероятность того, что в следующем ТФ мнение изменится намного выше во втором случае чем в первом. Исходя из этого получается, что надежность сигнала снижается с снижением ТФ. Поэтому советую использовать в полном объеме на Дневном, 12, 8 и 4 все конфигурации, а на 2, 1 - одно и двухсвечные, а на внутричасовых - старайтесь использовать односвечные.
        05 February 2021
        Answer
        CALL
        CALL
        Какая-то новая формация свечная. Не знал такой. пойду поизучаю на истории, интересно даже стало проверить)
        07 April 2020
        Answer
        Герман Титов
        Герман Титов
        Из всего price action у меня любимая всего одна штука - пин бар, работает всегда и везде, главное не во флэте
        07 April 2020
        Answer
        Олег Степанов
        А я знал эту формацию, но не пользуюсь, есть намного лучше и понятнее
        07 April 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!