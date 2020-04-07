Strategy for Pocket Option "Three Methods"

Traders at the Pocket Option broker use the “Three Methods” strategy to search for a signal that confirms the continuation of a trend during a period of calm. This situation is represented on the price chart in the form of several small candles, following each other and appearing after a longer one. Moreover, their total size should be approximately equal to the size of the previous one.

Trading on Pocket Option with binary options within the framework of this strategy is carried out provided that at least three small candles are formed in a row on the price chart. In this case, the signal for traders is a new candle that is larger and opens in the same direction in which the trend is moving.

Trading rules and examples of transactions for this strategy on Pocket Option

You can trade on Poketoption using this strategy if:

After a strong (large) candle closes, several small ones open. At this moment, you need to prepare to open a transaction on Poketoption. A new larger candle appears, forming in the same direction as the overall trend.

If the specified conditions are met, then a transaction with the Pocket Option broker can be opened immediately after the closing of a new long candle. In this case, you need to buy a Call option in the direction of the uptrend.

The Put option is opened in the direction of the downtrend.

This strategy can be compared to the behavior of traders who trade using graphic patterns. As shown in the images, the combinations used in the Three Methods strategy look similar to a pennant or flag.

