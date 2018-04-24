    Registration
        Trading strategy for binary options "Third Candle"

        This algorithm is based on predicting the behavior style of the third candle (special indicators will help). A fairly simple method, because you just need to analyze the trading chart of the currency pair and the first 2 candles.

        Basic settings of the “Third Candle” strategy

        • Recommended currency pairs: British pound/US dollar and euro/dollar.
        • Time frame of the chart: 5 minutes and fifteen.
        • Trading time: any
        • Indicators used in the strategy: Var Mov Avg3 (based on the moving average), b-clock.

        Strategy Third candle

        If you carefully look at the picture above, you can see that the presented Var Mov Avg3 indicator is nothing more than an indicator of the direction of the trend (a line with green and red dots).

        Signals from the “Third Candle” strategy to buy a CALL option

        We are waiting for two green candles to form on the chart. At the same time, two green dots will appear on the Var_Mov_Avg3 indicator line, indicating a transition to an uptrend. When this happens, we wait for the second candle to close completely and purchase an option to increase. It is important that the second candle closes higher than the first.

        Signals from the “Third Candle” strategy to buy a PUT option

        You should wait until two red candles form on the chart and two red dots appear on the Var_Mov_Avg3 indicator line. We are waiting for the second candle to close below the level of the first. Then we open a put option (PUT)

        Download strategy template

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        PO

        Comments

        Генчик
        Генчик
        Тут же просто пересечение и все. Нечего объяснять) а вот фильтры добавить не помешает к ней
        13 March 2020
        Answer
        Гуманоид
        Гуманоид
        Маловато описания как по мне, придется самому разбираться
        да в ней по сути ничего такого нет мудренного, вот и описание короткое
        21 February 2020
        Answer
        Герман Титов
        Герман Титов
        Маловато описания как по мне, придется самому разбираться
        19 January 2020
        Answer
        Анатолий
        Стратегия меня заинтересовала, раньше не слышал за третью свечу, может быть больше зарабатывал если бы узнал пораньше
        01 May 2018
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Хорошая стратегия, мне понравилась, интересная методика третьей свечи
        08 February 2018
        Answer
