    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Broker Reviews
        /
        The whole truth about the Pocket Option broker
        /
        Trading strategies for Pocket Option
        /
        Strategy SMA Crossing

        Strategy for Pocket Option "SMA Crossing"

        The Pocket Option broker offers a wide range of tools that allow you to trade binary options using various strategies . But, as practice shows, it is better to start trading with a demo account. This tool is also available on Poketoption. Here you test your chosen strategy without risking your own money. After this, you can move on to real trading on Pocket Option. Beginners who have not previously worked with binary options are recommended to start trading using a strategy using moving averages.

        Also, do not forget that you can start trading with additional funds by using promo codes for replenishing your account from the Pocket Option broker, and to improve your performance with this strategy, you can use a promo code to cancel a losing trade for $10 .

        What are Moving Averages and how are they calculated?

        SMA, or Moving Averages, appeared several decades ago. But despite this, this indicator is still used by many traders. On the screen of the trading terminal, the SMA is displayed as a smooth line that passes through, above and below the price chart.

        SMA on the chart

        At first, the indicator was used in the stock market. Later, this instrument began to be used when trading other financial assets. The SMA line is drawn based on the average closing prices of several candles in a row.

        Let's say that in the settings of the Poketoption trading terminal the period is set to 20. This means that the closing prices of 20 candles (bars) were used to calculate the Moving Average. The next indicator point is determined with an offset. That is, the first candle is not taken into account, but the 21st is taken into account.

        To set the SMA period, you need to go to the corresponding section, open the “Active” tab and click on the pencil icon located opposite the indicator.

        SMA settings

        Rules for trading in Pocket Option using SMA

        A strategy based on SMA is suitable for trading turbo options on Pocket Option. Despite the high risks associated with this system, it allows you to significantly increase your income in a short period of time.

        To trade within this strategy, you will need to select 2 Moving Averages with a period of 60 and 4, respectively. To distinguish the lines, it is recommended to select different colors for them. The timeframe for this strategy should be set to 15 seconds, and the contract expiration time should be no more than a minute.

        Operating within the framework of the described system, the Call option must be purchased if the moving average with a period of 4 has crossed the SMA with a period of 60 from bottom to top.

        Call option

        Transactions with Put options are made in the opposite situation. Such contracts need to be bought when the moving average with a shorter period crosses the line with a larger one from top to bottom.

        Put option

        Using 2 SMAs, you can make quite a big profit in trading fast contracts. However, due to the short time frame, signals will arrive very often, as a result of which some of them will turn out to be false. Therefore, when using the described strategy, you need to be guided by the principles of money management and do not forget to use the Martingale method.

        OPEN AN ACCOUNT WITH POCKET OPTION

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Pocketoption

        See also:

        Free robot for Pocket Option

        Pocket Option Broker Platform for Windows

        How to use social trading with the Pocket Option broker

        How to trade express orders with the Pocket Option broker

        Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Артур
        Артур
        Будет очень интересно услышать людей, которые работают с этой стратегией. На сколько она эффективна.
        30 October 2023
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Вот с этой линией у меня связаны очень приятные воспоминания. Может здесь что-то новое?
        24 October 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        А разве это стратегия? Это просто индюк.
        Трейдер БО, Ну да, это встроенный индюк. Здесь есть настройки. Может они другие
        20 October 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        А разве это стратегия? Это просто индюк.
        18 October 2023
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        я конечно не фанат турбо-опционов, но даже меня заинтересовала эта стратегия)
        08 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Простая стратегия и индикатор, даже младенец поймет. Увидел пересечение графика и индюка и если свеча в этом месте красная - жмем PUT, если зеленая - CALL
        Anoir Ben, это уж точно, простая до ужаса, аж прям как-то не по себе от такого)
        08 February 2023
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Это наверное то, что в первом классе еще учат...пересечение машек это же элементарно
        это точно, но для новичков полезно, не все же знают что такое торговля)
        Ильяс, интересно, какой у нее максимальный винрейт, вы не знаете?
        08 February 2023
        Answer
        Anoir Ben
        Anoir Ben
        Простая стратегия и индикатор, даже младенец поймет. Увидел пересечение графика и индюка и если свеча в этом месте красная - жмем PUT, если зеленая - CALL
        06 February 2021
        Answer
        Пашка
        Это наверное то, что в первом классе еще учат...пересечение машек это же элементарно
        26 March 2020
        Answer
        Ильяс
        Ильяс
        Это наверное то, что в первом классе еще учат...пересечение машек это же элементарно
        это точно, но для новичков полезно, не все же знают что такое торговля)
        26 March 2020
        Answer
        Натали
        Как раз для меня получается, я еще не пробовал торговать, но хочу начать на демо и вот ищу стратегию)
        26 March 2020
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!