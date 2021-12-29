    Registration
        Quotex account currency

        Often traders, when trading binary options, want to change the type of currency that is stored on deposit. The reasons for this decision vary. However, many honest binary options brokers refuse to carry out such operations. But the Quotex broker offers different trading conditions. Moreover, the company’s clients have access to offers that are unique to the binary options market. In addition to standard conditions, the company allows an unlimited number of times to change the types of funds that are stored on deposit.

        Supported account currencies in Quotex

        During registration, the official website informs that an account can be opened in:

        • American dollars;
        • Euro;
        • Russian rubles;
        • Ukrainian hryvnia;
        • Brazilian real and 7 other currencies.

        registration

        The list of these assets is constantly expanding. In particular, over time, the site will be able to work with a large number of cryptocurrencies. Previously, the company's clients had the opportunity to open an account only in standard money.

        Rules for choosing a currency at the binary options broker Quotex

        The function for selecting the balance display form is available after registering a new user. If, when opening an account, you chose the wrong unit that you wanted, you can change it. This is done on the balance panel:

        change account currency

        Click the “Change” button and select the ones you need in the window, then confirm:

        change dollars to euros

        When replenishing, if the type of currency chosen for the deposit does not match the one indicated on the external wallet, then after completion of the procedure the entire amount is automatically converted. The rate at which this operation is carried out can also be found directly through the terminal. To do this, you need to include a quote chart for a specific pair in the trading platform. For example, if a user deposits bitcoins into a dollar account, then he should look at the rate of the BTC/USD pair. The offered quotes are official. That is, the rate changes dynamically following the market.

        Select and change Quotex account currency using the mobile app

        The mobile and online versions of the trading terminal differ little from each other. In particular, in both cases traders have access to the same profile interface. Therefore, the rules for replenishing the balance and changing the currency in the mobile application are the same as those used for the browser version of the terminal:

        change dollars to rubles

        Types of transfer bonuses

        To transfer, go to the tab with incoming transactions. Here, when indicating the amount of funds to be credited, you can click on the “I have a promotional code” button and enter the corresponding code in a new window, which gives an additional bonus. All promotional codes that the user was able to collect earlier are located in the Market tab. If necessary, each bonus can be activated from this section.

        You can also choose a deposit bonus:

        bonus

        How to withdraw money

        Often binary options brokers charge additional fees for withdrawals. However, Quotex offers different conditions. The company's clients can withdraw money without paying additional commissions:

        zero quota commissions

        But the external wallet does not always receive the amount that the trader put for withdrawal. This is explained by the fact that the payment system through which the transfer was made charges its own commissions. Also, the receipt of fewer funds may be due to conversion at an unfavorable rate.

        Therefore, before placing money for withdrawal, it is recommended to clarify the conditions of a specific payment system. In some cases, it is possible that commissions “eat up” several tens of percent of the amount earned on binary options.

        Advantages of the trading platform

        The Quotex platform has a clear and simple interface. This also applies to the procedure for conducting payment transactions. Thanks to the clear interface, traders do not experience problems related to replenishing their balance or withdrawing money.

        The demo account has simple and accessible functionality, allowing you to test strategies and gain the necessary skills in trading digital contracts. In addition, the broker offers a wide selection of indicators and signals, thanks to which even novice traders can quickly learn how to choose the right moments to open transactions. Due to this feature, clients of this service provider usually do not use third-party platforms to collect the necessary analytical information.

        Руслан
        Руслан
        Платежная система зависит от способа вывода средств?
        Option Bull, конечно, особенно при выводе на карту
        04 November 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Платежная система зависит от способа вывода средств?
        04 November 2022
        Answer
        Галина Петрова
        Галина Петрова
        КРУТО ЧТО ДОБАВИЛИ ТЕНГЕ МНЕ ИЗ КАЗАХСТАНА ВСЕ ЖЕ С НИМИ УДОБНЕЕ ТОРГОВАТЬ)
        в квотекс есть тенге????
        да, есть)
        21 April 2022
        Answer
        Егор
        КРУТО ЧТО ДОБАВИЛИ ТЕНГЕ МНЕ ИЗ КАЗАХСТАНА ВСЕ ЖЕ С НИМИ УДОБНЕЕ ТОРГОВАТЬ)
        в квотекс есть тенге????
        17 March 2022
        Answer
        Андрей
        мультивалютные акаунты это правильное решение потмоу что клиентов много с разных стран и всем удобны разные валюты
        14 February 2022
        Answer
        Геннадий
        Геннадий
        какую валюту счета в quotex выбрать? да на этот вопрос лишь один ответ!! - доллары или биткоин.
        только биткоин для валюты счета в quotex подойдет разве что для очень долгих сделок, которых там не может быть с экспирацией максимальной в 4 часа. а значит курс просядет и меньше денег. поэтому лучше БАКСЫ))
        29 December 2021
        Answer
        Галина Петрова
        Галина Петрова
        КРУТО ЧТО ДОБАВИЛИ ТЕНГЕ МНЕ ИЗ КАЗАХСТАНА ВСЕ ЖЕ С НИМИ УДОБНЕЕ ТОРГОВАТЬ)
        29 December 2021
        Answer
        Валерий
        какую валюту счета в quotex выбрать? да на этот вопрос лишь один ответ!! - доллары или биткоин.
        29 December 2021
        Answer
