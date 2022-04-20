    Registration
        Trading platform of binary options broker Pocket Option for Windows

        The binary options broker Pocket Option has a number of differences compared to its competitors. Some of these differences are favorable trading conditions and a large selection of trading instruments. In addition, when working with this company, you can use not only a web terminal, but also install a specially designed program for Windows OS with wider functionality.

        Installing the desktop version of the Pocket Option trading platform

        You can download the trading terminal installation file for free from the broker's official website. You can visit the Pocket Option broker website, and at the bottom of the page, where you are offered to download terminals, select “for Windows”.

        Downloading the platform

        Download Pocketoption terminal for Windows

        After the file is downloaded, run it and begin the standard installation of the application on Windows. After installation, you should have a shortcut on your desktop to launch the Pocket Option trading terminal.

        Launching and setting up the Pocket Option trading platform

        If you are launching a trading terminal for the first time, then along with a welcome message a window will open where you can get acquainted with an express course on working with the terminal and watch a video tutorial on how you can make transactions using binary options .

        Greeting upon entering the platform

        All clients are also provided with a demo account, with which they can practice making trades or test their trading strategy.

        If you realize that you are ready to switch to a real account and start earning money with Pocket Option, simply go to the “Profile” menu. There you will have the opportunity to register a new account or log into an old one if you already have one.

        Registration on the Pocket Option platform

        It is also possible to top up your account using the desktop version. To do this, you need to go to the “Finance” section in the menu on the left, and after clicking on “Top up your balance”, select your preferred method of topping up your balance.

        When replenishing your account, you can also use special promotional codes that will increase your deposit and create an additional safety net.

        Replenishment methods

        Key features of the Pocket Option trading platform for Windows

        Thanks to its advanced functionality, you can apply any trading strategy in order to start making money from trading.

        Let's look at the main features and start with the panel, which is located above the trading chart. The first icon contains trading assets. You can choose any trading instrument from currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities or stocks.

        Trading assets

        The next icon allows you to select the chart type. These can be: zones, candles, bars, lines or Heiken Ashi.

        The third icon allows you to select and overlay indicators on the chart (14 of the most popular indicators) and build trend lines and levels for more successful market analysis.

        The last icon allows you to use a very useful tool called Social Trading . When using this function, you will see on the chart of the currency pair of your choice the transactions of all the most experienced traders of the company, and in addition, you will have the opportunity to copy their transactions in almost one click.

        Social trading

        Once you have done your analysis and are ready to take a trade, you can use the panel at the bottom of the chart. It allows you to select the expiration time and transaction amount, and then click on Call or Put.

        There is also a button with a strike price on the panel, and you can use it if necessary.

        Trading panel

        Here's what else you can use using the Pocket Option trading terminal for Windows:

        • Analysis of the history of trading operations.
        • Free trading signals.
        • Lots of tournaments.
        • Hot keys for more convenient and faster trading.

        Let's consider separately another useful function of the Pocket Option terminal - pending orders:

        You can select this function from the menu on the right. Using it, you can set pending orders that will be executed by time or price (the same types of orders are used in the Forex market).

        Pending orders

        Conclusion

        The trading terminal of the binary options broker Pocket Option makes it possible to conduct a complete market analysis, which undoubtedly increases the chances of a more successful outcome of transactions. In addition, the terminal interface is simple and intuitive, which allows even beginners to begin full-fledged work when trading binary options.

        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        Как у браузерной так и у десктопной версии есть свои плюсы и минусы, так что не могу определится что мне больше нравится)
        19 November 2022
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Всем привет, кто может подсказать, не могу скачать Pocket Option для Windows, выдает ошибку, пробовал на трех браузерах, все одно ошибка ???
        Дмитрий, а вы качали с официального сайта брокера?
        Руслан, Руслан здравствуйте, я пытался скачать здесь на winoptionsignals.com по ссылке в начале статьи " Скачать терминал для виндовс"?
        19 November 2022
        Answer
        Руслан
        Руслан
        Всем привет, кто может подсказать, не могу скачать Pocket Option для Windows, выдает ошибку, пробовал на трех браузерах, все одно ошибка ???
        Дмитрий, а вы качали с официального сайта брокера?
        18 November 2022
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        Всем привет, кто может подсказать, не могу скачать Pocket Option для Windows, выдает ошибку, пробовал на трех браузерах, все одно ошибка ???
        15 November 2022
        Answer
        Олег Т.
        Олег Т.
        Ну конечно полная и рабочая версия на ПК удобна и более функциональна. Чего стоит только большой экран) и мышь. Версия для смартфона удобна для оперативности, не зря её называют мобильной. По мне, так несколько экранов, мониторов за рабочим столом это супер. Всё видно, под рукой и минимум времени для быстрой и оперативной торговли. Хотя, кому как) маленький ноут всегда с собой тоже удобен. Особенно в дороге. Хороший обзор функционала, хорошего брокера. Спасибо
        21 July 2022
        Answer
        Олег
        Олег
        Тут уже дело привычки, но лично мне больше по душе браузер)
        Грановский, Согласен. Тут уж кому как удобнее. Главное, чтобы сделки были успешными и торговля выгодной. Статья полезная, если говорить в целом.
        22 March 2021
        Answer
        Кент
        с компа удобнее. а трейдинг вью вообще доказывает что браузер не хуже терминала)
        это да, трейд вью вообще огонь, поэтому и для покета лучше уже браузер,а терминал не так удобен
        10 September 2020
        Answer
        porsche
        porsche
        с компа удобнее. а трейдинг вью вообще доказывает что браузер не хуже терминала)
        03 September 2020
        Answer
        Кек
        Да никто из моих знакомых не пользуется платформой для винды, все сидят через хром
        29 August 2020
        Answer
        Карим
        Карим
        Браузер привычнее
        16 August 2020
        Answer
        Микс маус
        Однозначно терминал, глюков меньше, которые от браузера могут зависеть
        21 July 2020
        Answer
        Грановский
        Тут уже дело привычки, но лично мне больше по душе браузер)
        12 July 2020
        Answer
        БиткоинТрейдер
        БиткоинТрейдер
        браузер лучше, потому что тот же трейдинг вью в бразуере и вообще платформа крутая и круче любых терминалов, так что однозначно только браузер!)
        тут однозначно согласен, браузер удобнее
        30 June 2020
        Answer
        TradeWin
        браузер лучше, потому что тот же трейдинг вью в бразуере и вообще платформа крутая и круче любых терминалов, так что однозначно только браузер!)
        16 June 2020
        Answer
        Looper
        Looper
        тут уже кто как привык, но с учетом того что все брокеры бо в браузерах, то не вижу смысла в версии для пк
        03 May 2020
        Answer
        Kiparis
        Kiparis
        а мне нравится настольная версия, не надо браузер запускать, зашел как в мт4 и нормально
        14 April 2020
        Answer
        Дотер
        Оно конечно может и удобно, но привыкаешь к браузере и уже не хочется программы какие-то устанавливать
        согласен, тем более что весь анализ проводится в мт4)
        29 March 2020
        Answer
        Васко
        Оно конечно может и удобно, но привыкаешь к браузере и уже не хочется программы какие-то устанавливать
        22 February 2020
        Answer
        Дилер
        Дилер
        Я уже давно использую настольную версию платформы, т.к. это в разы удобнее. не надо ждать загрузки сайта, глюков меньше. если торгуешь постоянно, то эта вещь незаменима
        11 January 2020
        Answer
        Оксана
        Оксана
        Не знала, что есть терминал для винды, теперь буду его использовать, а то устала уже постоянно через браузер там сидеть. спасибо за такую инфу)
        11 January 2020
        Answer
