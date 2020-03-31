Strategy for Pocket Option "One-Two-Three"

Trading fast contracts and binary options on Pocket Option attracts many traders. Such tools allow you to earn relatively large and, most importantly, affordable income. Trades with turbo options are completed within a few seconds. And the amount of income even from one contract is comparable to daily earnings. But you have to “pay” for this with high risks. Therefore, it is impossible to trade turbo options without a competent and reliable strategy . The Pocket Option broker offers a wide range of tools with which you can build almost any system that provides a stable income.

Mandatory rules for trading turbo options in Pocket Option

The main problem with fast contracts is that trading through the Poketoption terminal is carried out on small time frames. In this regard, traders have to make decisions in a matter of seconds, which significantly increases the risk of losses. To minimize them, experienced market participants advise following the following rules:

Strictly adhere to the chosen strategy. When trading on small timeframes, the number of false signals increases sharply. Therefore, if even one of the parameters does not correspond to the chosen strategy, you cannot open a deal to buy an option. Apply the Martingale method. This approach involves splitting the deposit so that there is enough money to complete at least 10 transactions in a row. Thanks to this solution, it is possible to minimize losses at the expense of profits obtained by purchasing one or several orders. Trading turbo options requires maximum concentration. If there are any external factors that interfere with work, you cannot open transactions. Turbo options must be traded intermittently. This work is exhausting, so the trader needs regular rest. Keep a diary. Thanks to this, the trader will be able to timely identify the moment when it is necessary to adjust the strategy or abandon it.

The described rules apply to various systems. They also work effectively with the “one-two-three” strategy.

Features of the strategy

To work with this strategy, you will need to select a candlestick chart in the Pocket Option broker terminal and run the Bollinger Bands indicator. You can start trading within the framework of the system under consideration if the following conditions are simultaneously met:

The expiration period of the contract should not exceed 60 seconds. A clear trend appears on the graph. In this case, the indicator lines are directed strictly in a certain direction (up or down) with a wide price channel. At least three candles in a row opened in one direction.

You need to place an order to buy a Call option in the Poketoption terminal if the indicator lines are moving upward and at least three candles open in the same direction are colored green.

Transactions with Put options are made in the opposite situation. In this case, the indicator lines should go down and the candles should be red.

The one-two-three strategy is very easy to use. It can be used even at the very beginning of working with turbo options.

