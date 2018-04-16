Strategy for binary options OBV SYSTEM

The strategy includes the use of a huge system of indicators, which provide a lot of information for making decisions for the most profitable purchase.
OBV SYSTEM strategy settings
- Any currency pairs
- Trading period: M30, H1
- Expiration is equal to the trading period
- You can trade during any trading session
Conditions for opening transactions using the OBV System strategy to purchase CALL options
- A green arrow and a cross appeared on the chart (indicating an uptrend)
- All three lines of the OBV indicator crossed in the oversold zone and are directed upwards
- The lower indicator showed a green circle
- As soon as the price touches the yellow line, we buy an option to increase CALL
Conditions for opening transactions using the OBV System strategy to purchase PUT options
- A red arrow and a cross appear on the chart (indicating a downward trend)
- All three lines of the OBV indicator crossed in the overbought zone and are directed downwards
- The lower indicator showed a red circle
- As soon as the price touches the yellow line, we buy a put option PUT
The strategy shows pretty good results and produces a lot of accurate signals for binary options. For your convenience, an Alert is built into the strategy template, which will notify you of the presence of a signal.
