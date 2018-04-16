Strategy for binary options OBV SYSTEM

The strategy includes the use of a huge system of indicators, which provide a lot of information for making decisions for the most profitable purchase.

OBV SYSTEM strategy settings

Any currency pairs

Trading period: M30, H1

Expiration is equal to the trading period

You can trade during any trading session

Conditions for opening transactions using the OBV System strategy to purchase CALL options

A green arrow and a cross appeared on the chart (indicating an uptrend)

All three lines of the OBV indicator crossed in the oversold zone and are directed upwards

The lower indicator showed a green circle

As soon as the price touches the yellow line, we buy an option to increase CALL

Conditions for opening transactions using the OBV System strategy to purchase PUT options

A red arrow and a cross appear on the chart (indicating a downward trend)

All three lines of the OBV indicator crossed in the overbought zone and are directed downwards

The lower indicator showed a red circle

As soon as the price touches the yellow line, we buy a put option PUT

The strategy shows pretty good results and produces a lot of accurate signals for binary options. For your convenience, an Alert is built into the strategy template, which will notify you of the presence of a signal.

