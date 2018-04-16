    Registration
        Strategy for binary options OBV SYSTEM

        The strategy includes the use of a huge system of indicators, which provide a lot of information for making decisions for the most profitable purchase.

        OBV SYSTEM strategy settings

        • Any currency pairs
        • Trading period: M30, H1
        • Expiration is equal to the trading period
        • You can trade during any trading session

        OBV SYSTEM strategy for BO

        Conditions for opening transactions using the OBV System strategy to purchase CALL options

        • A green arrow and a cross appeared on the chart (indicating an uptrend)
        • All three lines of the OBV indicator crossed in the oversold zone and are directed upwards
        • The lower indicator showed a green circle
        • As soon as the price touches the yellow line, we buy an option to increase CALL

        Conditions for opening transactions using the OBV System strategy to purchase PUT options

        • A red arrow and a cross appear on the chart (indicating a downward trend)
        • All three lines of the OBV indicator crossed in the overbought zone and are directed downwards
        • The lower indicator showed a red circle
        • As soon as the price touches the yellow line, we buy a put option PUT

        OBV SYSTEM strategy

        The strategy shows pretty good results and produces a lot of accurate signals for binary options. For your convenience, an Alert is built into the strategy template, which will notify you of the presence of a signal.

        Download strategy template

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        Comments

        Becks
        Becks
        Я честно говоря ее не понял вообще, среднячок получился. но я могу и ошибаться
        12 March 2020
        Answer
        Игорь Игоревич
        Игорь Игоревич
        знакомое название. индикатор такой что ли есть...стратегия хорошая
        19 February 2020
        Answer
        Feduk
        Feduk
        главное что есть алерты. с ними не запутаешься уже. а так сложно понять стратегию
        16 January 2020
        Answer
        Рустам
        отличная стратегия, разобрался быстро, и первый доход получил в течении двух дней
        01 June 2018
        Answer
        Денис
        Стратегия мне понравилась, мощные индикаторы задействованы, а это увеличивает шансы на прибыль
        31 May 2018
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Хорошая стратегия, просто и понятно, особенно понравились индикаторы, в целом всем доволен!
        19 May 2018
        Answer
        Саша
        после прочтения статьи начал пользоваться данной стратегией, и вполне нормально на ней заработал, всем рекомендую попробовать!
        28 April 2018
        Answer
        Тарас
        Много полезных инструментов в данной стратегии, это меня привлекло, начал пользоваться
        09 March 2018
        Answer
