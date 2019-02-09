    Registration
        Chargeback. Is it possible to get money back from the broker?

        Get your money back from the broker via chargeback. How to avoid falling for scammers

        Scammers In this article we would like to draw your attention to such a popular topic as the return of funds from a broker through the “Chargeback” operation. We will tell you about the general deception scheme that most fraudulent chargeback companies use.

        Typically, such companies post information on their website that allows them to return money to investors who have encountered deception from dishonest Forex or binary options brokers .

        Chargeback procedure

        The chargeback procedure can return up to 100% of the funds that investors lost by transferring management to dishonest Forex brokers or binary options brokers . Help is provided to people from Russia and abroad. However, there is usually no exact information about how money is returned on fraudulent sites. You can only see the text that they will allegedly draw up an application for you to a bank or payment system, preparing all the necessary documents for you.

        How chargeback SCAM work

        The essence of the work of chargeback scammers comes down to the following: company employees find and contact people who have lost money interacting with dishonest brokers . Next, such investors receive an offer to return all funds. But to do this, people must open an account with the company and make a deposit with a certain amount.

        As soon as a person fulfills these requirements, the second stage begins. Employees of the fraudulent chargeback company send letters to their “clients”, repeatedly informing them that money from dishonest brokers will be returned in the near future. But in order to receive funds, the defrauded investor must pay insurance, the amount of which varies between 10-30% of the previously lost amount.

        If the “client” agrees to this, then after a few days another email message is received indicating that the bank has already received the transfer of the lost amount (and a supposed payment order confirming this information will be attached). The deceived investor in this situation calms down, because he knows that the money will soon be returned.

        But the chargeback scams don't stop there. In the next letter, supposedly sent by the Russian Currency Control Service, the deceived investor learns that the transfer to the bank account was “frozen”, since this operation was carried out in violation of current legislation. To lift the arrest, a person must pay a fine, that is, add more money for his attempt to return the money from the broker. In reality , there is no such service in Russia . More precisely, the concept of Currency control exists, but it has a completely different meaning, namely “ Currency control is a set of government regulation measures aimed at ensuring the development of the national economy and the financial security of the state.

        Moreover, having paid the fine, the defrauded investor receives another letter in which the same “service” informs that the manager with whom the person communicated is also a fraudster. And he is not an employee of this organization. Accordingly, the fine was not paid.

        Deceived investors will continue to receive such letters in the future if they continue to comply with such requirements. After all, the main goal of the fraudulent chargeback program is to extract as much money from people as possible.

        Currency control

        Amounts of payments for chargeback operations

        The amount of “mandatory” payments in a fraudulent chargeback program varies within fairly wide limits, which are determined depending on the amount returned. One of the company’s clients first deposited $3.2 thousand and then paid two fines of $2 thousand and $500, respectively. Total losses amounted to 5.7 thousand dollars.

        Binary

        Conclusion

        When trying to get their money back from a fraudulent broker, the trader may lose an even more significant amount of money. The chargeback procedure is very complicated and is used mainly in interbank transactions. You most likely will not be able to return money from the broker this way, so choose a broker for trading wisely, first read all the reviews about it and only then deposit money into your account. Be sure to read our article “ how to choose a binary options broker ” or choose an already proven, reliable broker from our rating of the best binary options brokers .

        Well, if you are interested in returning money from brokers, then we recommend that you use the cashback and rebate service LetyBrokers , which allows you to return up to 50% of lost funds without additional payments and operations, the entire procedure for returning funds is similar to cashback when purchasing goods in stores.

        Руслан
        Руслан
        Короче, такие компании дают надежду на возврат денег и так обманутому инвестору) и затягивают ещё в большую финансовую кабалу. Это ужас... Спасибо за информацию!
        Вячеслав, если у брокера есть лицензия, то можно обратиться в организацию, которая ее выдала
        26 December 2022
        Answer
        Option Bull
        Option Bull
        ого, даже и не знал о существовании такой схемы, теперь буду знать, спасибо!
        26 December 2022
        Answer
        16 June 2022
        Answer
        Сергей
        Один из мошеннический сайт, который принадлежит организованной преступной группировке, возглавляемой ИП Стефашиной Аленой Владимировной. Подобных сайтов сотни. Да, сотни. Которые принадлежат этой группировке. Не какой возврат платежей они не делают, это лишь перекрытие их деятельности по вымогательству и шантажу. Суть такая, пишут негативные отзывы о компания, затем за деньги предлагают эти отзывы удалить или исправить на положительный. Ходят слухи, что на эту ОПГ возбуждены уголовные дела в Белоруссии. Вот здесь мы нашли переписка компании и ОПГ Стефашиной А.В. сами все увидите, чем они занимаются. Ищут других пострадавших. https://budrigantrade.com/ru/otzyvy-chargeback-me-stefashyna-alena-vladimirovna
        01 July 2020
        Answer
        Карим
        Карим
        Такие мошенники есть кстати и не только в трейдинге, а много где просят оплачивать какие-то комиссии, получать какие=то смс и т.д)
        22 February 2020
        Answer
        Герман Титов
        Герман Титов
        всегда стоит относится осторожно к таким вот запросам оплаты каких-то непонятных комиссий!
        09 January 2020
        Answer
        Владимир
        Когда же наконец надзорные службы возьмутся за интернет мошенников интернет магазинов мошенников Всем пользователям не оплачивайте сомнительные платежки В интернете часто всплывают то компенсации то какие то начисления если попросят оплатить комиссию или типо верификацию счета НЕ ПЛАТИТЕ наперед 100% обман Не верьте всем уговорам Приведу пример : Предложили работу оплатили отработал пишут я свои снял свои снимай сам нажимаем на вывод там пишут оплати комиссию или конвертацию или заплатите с каково ни будь счета для подтверждения куда переводить ЭТО ПОТЕРЯЕТЕ ВСЁ ХОТИТЕ ВЕРЬТЕ ХОТИТЕ НЕТ
        09 November 2019
        Answer
        Михаил
        Большое человеческое спасибо за статью. А то получается, что обманутых людей еще больше кидают на деньги, пользуясь их и без того плачевным положением
        12 May 2019
        Answer
        Robert
        Robert
        Трейдинг - это уже большие риски, а тут еще и мошенников развелось немерено. Спасибо за Вашу работу, что предупреждаете о возможных опасностях!
        03 May 2019
        Answer
        Алиса
        Отличная статья, спасибо!
        25 April 2019
        Answer
        Ирина
        Здравствуйте ! В сентябре прошлого года я попала в руки мошенников Goldeninvestbroker ,и потеряла 5т $,Ничего в возврате не помогло ,стала писать в инете и им на службу поддержки ,Недавно мне позвонили и предложили вывод моих денег с условием ,что я положу на электронный кошелек 500$ как налог на вывод .Это очередной развод ?? Т б он сказал ,что может вывести мои деньги на любую карту ! Что правда ? Или опять пытаются меня развести ? Т б кошелек я сама не заводила и брокер предлагает мне показать кошелек ,я должна положить 500$ а он мои 5000$ и я сама потом типа переведут эти деньги на карту !!!!!
        23 April 2019
        Answer
        Александр
        Во первых, лимит возврата не для пользователя! Во вторых, попадая под акцию утвержденную законодательством, вам все же предлагается скачать программу удаленного стола, для проверки входа в аккаунт и проверки ордеров и пр. - вероятность кражи апи либо кошельков высока... на этом моя история заканчивается. Звонки прекращаются - остается впечатление о мании преследования. Студенческий голос не всегда внушает доверие. Остается надеяться на покрытия перед оформлением ИИС, что так же под лимитированием и кучей номенклатурных издержек.
        20 April 2019
        Answer
        Аркадий Коваленко
        В последнее время слишком много появилось подобных сайтов-«помощников». В результате, обманутый инвестор опять сталкивается с нечестной конторой и теряет еще больше средств. Хорошо, что есть честные люди, размещающие подобные обзоры. Спасибо!
        11 February 2019
        Answer
        Виталий Грицик
        Слава богу, не связался в свое время с Юникорн. Были некие подозрения. Судя по статье, я интуиция не подвела.
        11 February 2019
        Answer
