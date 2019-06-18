    Registration
        Review of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. Reviews

        Despite its recent appearance (officially launched in 2017), the Binance exchange is considered one of the most popular platforms for trading cryptocurrencies. In terms of average daily volume, the resource is among the top five. At the same time, as with other similar sites, users have doubts whether Binance is a fraudulent site.

        Broker

        Binance

        Website

        binance.com

        Date of foundation

        2017

        Headquarters

        China, Shanghai

        Types of support

        Online chat, email

        Languages

        Russian, English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French

        Terminals

        Basic, Advanced

        Free demo account

        Open a demo account

        Broker commission

        Eat

        Account types

        Standard

        Replenishment methods

        Binance Coin, Bitcoin, NEO, Ethereum, Litecoin, EOS, Bancor, NeoGas, Bitcoin Cash, Bytom, HealthCare Chain, Hshare, district0x, MONACO, ICONOMI, Walton, Loopring, LLToken, TRON, SingularDTV, KyberNetwork, SONM, FunFair, Verge , Centra, etc.

        Withdrawal methods

        Binance Coin, Bitcoin, NEO, Ethereum, Litecoin, EOS, Bancor, NeoGas, Bitcoin Cash, Bytom, HealthCare Chain, Hshare, district0x, MONACO, ICONOMI, Walton, Loopring, LLToken, TRON, SingularDTV, KyberNetwork, SONM, FunFair, Verge , Centra, etc.

        Number of assets

        More than 70

        Asset types

        Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, BinanceCoin, NEO, Qtum, Status, Bantam, Gas, Tether, district0x, Iconomi, Walton, Loopring, YOYO, OmiseGO, BQX, KhanCOIN, FunFair, SONM, ChainLink, Centra, SALT, Enigma, Zcash, Agrello, DigixDAO, GenesisVision, etc.

        Mobile trading

        Eat

        Overall rating

        9.7/10

        Additional Information

        • Exchange commission: yes
        • Trading volume: more than 300,000 BTC/day
        • Communication channels: online chat, email Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, steemit, medium, weibo
        • Availability of Russian language: yes
        • Possibility of exchange for fiat currencies: yes
        • Types of cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, BinanceCoin, NEO, Qtum, Status, Bantam, Gas, Tether, district0x, Iconomi, Walton, Loopring, YOYO, OmiseGO, BQX, KhanCOIN, FunFair, SONM, ChainLink, Centra, SALT, Enigma , Zcash, Agrello, DigixDAO, GenesisVision, Komodo, BitcoinGold, RaidenNetworkToken, Ripple, EthereumClassic, Dash, Everex, Decentraland, Cardano, Populous, BitcoinDiamond, CoinDash, Monero, etc.
        • Auto trading: yes
        • Training: no
        • Analytics: yes
        • Affiliate programs: yes
        • Binance API: yes

        Binance website

        Features of the site

        The sharp rise in popularity of Binance is largely due to the actions of the exchange developers. The latter managed to attract major enthusiasts of the crypto world to their side, thanks to which they immediately managed to raise about $15 million for the development of the site. A number of financial organizations such as Morgan Stanley or SBI Group are also showing interest in Binance.

        The site is officially registered in China, and the headquarters is located in Shanghai. The head of Binance is Changpeng Zhao, who during his career worked as the head of the technical department of Boomberg and took part in the creation of the Blockchain.info and OKCoin platforms.

        The Binance exchange has the following features:

        • low commissions (0.1% for each completed transaction);
        • instant transaction processing (about 1.4 million transactions are processed per second);
        • availability of an expanded list of tools for technical analysis;
        • user verification is not required (withdrawal restrictions are 2 BTC per day).

        You can trade on Binance through a special application developed for Android and iOS. After passing verification, users have the opportunity to withdraw up to 100 bitcoins daily. Each cryptocurrency on the exchange is stored in a separate wallet, which can be accessed through your personal account.

        Binance Apps for Smartphones

        Binance also has two features that are rarely found in other similar platforms: its own cryptocoin (BNB) and access to trading of rare digital coins. For traders with BNB on their balance, the exchange halves the commission charged for the transaction.

        Binance supports 7 common languages, including Russian and English. To make transactions on the exchange, you must register your own account. In the trading window, traders are provided with:

        • actual news;
        • order book;
        • currency chart;
        • stop losses;
        • statistics of completed transactions;
        • list of currency pairs.

        A basic trading terminal is provided for beginner traders, and an advanced one for experienced traders. The latter contains many technical tools (indicators and others) necessary for market analysis.

        Binance Terminal

        Input Output

        All trading operations on Binance are carried out using cryptocoins. Deposits and withdrawals of real money on the exchange are not provided. To deposit or withdraw funds, you need to go to your personal account and select a wallet with the desired currency. Next, you need to click on “Withdraw cash” and select the type of operation (deposit or withdraw).

        The exchange does not charge fees for replenishing your balance. For withdrawal of funds, one of the lowest fees is provided among all similar platforms.

        Minimum withdrawal amounts from Binance

        User Opinion about Binance

        Users note the following advantages of the cryptocurrency exchange:

        • stable work;
        • large volume of transactions;
        • a wide range of trading assets;
        • clear interface;
        • high-quality support service;
        • high performance;
        • fast execution of orders;
        • minimum commissions;
        • fast withdrawal of funds.

        The advantages of the site also include a convenient application for mobile devices and holding various drawings among users. The main disadvantage of the resource is that Binance does not support transactions with fiat currencies. Users pay attention to poor translation into Russian and periodic blocking of accounts.

        Benefits of Binance

        How is the activity of the exchange regulated?

        The Binance exchange is owned by a company of the same name registered in China. The activities of the site are regulated by the laws of the People's Republic of China. Binance, like other cryptocurrency exchanges, does not have licenses to carry out such activities (cryptocurrency trading is not licensed). At the same time, the site developers make every effort to ensure a high level of security.

        In particular, the exchange guarantees non-disclosure of clients’ personal data to third parties, except in cases provided for by the laws of the People’s Republic of China.

        Is it worth investing in Binance?

        The attractiveness of the Binance exchange for investors consists of several factors:

        • the platform quickly became a leader and attracted the attention of major participants in the global financial market;
        • the resource operates stably and ensures fast execution of placed orders;
        • the exchange website is convenient and informative, supports several languages;
        • the exchange offers advanced trading opportunities (many assets, technical analysis tools, etc.);
        • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

        The results of research on thematic forums show that the majority of traders speak positively about Binance, noting the high professionalism of the support service. This site should be considered for investment, as the developers are serious about developing the exchange. This is supported, in particular, by the fact that Binance is among the top five such resources. It is also worth noting the constant growth in the number of registered users and the availability of support from large financial companies with a worldwide reputation.

        Binance reviews

        Comments

        tirant
        tirant
        Комекс не справился с ру сегментом.
        Артур Я так и знал. Мало кто из СНГ потянет такую махину.,
        tirant, Они по моему с Сингапура.. или откуда-то из Азии.
        Артур, А это не важно откуда они, главное - не справились.
        07 June 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Комекс не справился с ру сегментом.
        Артур Я так и знал. Мало кто из СНГ потянет такую махину.,
        tirant, Они по моему с Сингапура.. или откуда-то из Азии.
        07 June 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Комекс не справился с ру сегментом.
        Артур Я так и знал. Мало кто из СНГ потянет такую махину. ,
        03 April 2024
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Хорошая биржа. Не мешало бы какой-то видео мануал по интфейсу. А то там черт ногу сломит.
        Трейдер БО Согласен. Там черт ногу сломит. ,
        03 April 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        Комекс не справился с ру сегментом.
        03 April 2024
        Answer
        Alexey
        Пожалуй лучшая и удобная биржа гля граждан Казахстана
        17 November 2023
        Answer
        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Хорошая биржа. Не мешало бы какой-то видео мануал по интфейсу. А то там черт ногу сломит.
        18 August 2023
        Answer
        Xannerot
        Биржа Binance является одной из лучших и надежных криптобирж в мире. Новичкам я бы посоветовал почитать о ней вот этот обзор , там всё доступно и понятно рассказано, начиная от регистрации на бирже и заканчивая торговлей, выводом денег. В свое время самому очень помогла статья с этого сайта
        06 August 2021
        Answer
        Ольга
        Binance предлагает трейдерам удобный интерфейс, выгодные условия торговли криптовалютой, а если все же возникли трудности, то можно обратиться в техническую поддержку. Команда биржи старается оперативно решать все спорные моменты. Для них важен каждый клиент.
        15 June 2021
        Answer
        Дмитрий
        Дмитрий
        А как торгуют криптовалютой в Китае?, насколько криптовалюта популярна среди китайцев, как нации?, там тоже торгует в основном молодежь?
        Руслан, Насколько знаю, торговля криптовалютой в Китае запрещена на официальном уровне с июля 2020 года, но Binance, пока удается продолжать торговать криптовалютой. Насколько подобная деятельность со стороны биржи законна, это уж не берусь судить.
        14 June 2021
        Answer
        Игорь
        Игорь
        На бирже Binance можно также посмотреть самые актальные новости финансового мира. Думаю, что биржа самая популярная среди трейдеров, которые предпочитают торговать криптовалютой.
        Ольга, А с чего лучше начать торговлю на бирже Binance?
        Начпть торговлю на бирже Binance стоит с регистрации пользователя и ознакомления с правилами работы биржи.
        11 June 2021
        Answer
        Руслан
        А как торгуют криптовалютой в Китае?, насколько криптовалюта популярна среди китайцев, как нации?, там тоже торгует в основном молодежь?
        10 June 2021
        Answer
        Ростислав
        Ростислав
        На бирже Binance можно также посмотреть самые актальные новости финансового мира. Думаю, что биржа самая популярная среди трейдеров, которые предпочитают торговать криптовалютой.
        Ольга, А с чего лучше начать торговлю на бирже Binance?
        10 June 2021
        Answer
        Ольга
        На бирже Binance можно также посмотреть самые актальные новости финансового мира. Думаю, что биржа самая популярная среди трейдеров, которые предпочитают торговать криптовалютой.
        25 May 2021
        Answer
        Anoir Ben
        Anoir Ben
        я пока не пробовал торговать криптовалютой, но о бирже Binance слышал только позитивные отзывы. А как начать торговлю криптовалютой и стоит ли за это браться новичку?
        Игорь Зиньчук, Для начала, я бы посоветовал открыть демо счет, тем более, что это можно сделать бесплатно. А через некоторое время, когда будет больше практики, можете уже на реальном счете пробовать.
        На сколько я знаю Binance дает возможность подробного ознакомления с криптовалютой, а демо счета я там не видел. Есть возможность открывать демо счета насервисах и указывать там биржу бинанс, и то я пока что видел только спотовый демо счет, фьючерсный не встречал.
        22 May 2021
        Answer
        Яков
        Яков
        я пока не пробовал торговать криптовалютой, но о бирже Binance слышал только позитивные отзывы. А как начать торговлю криптовалютой и стоит ли за это браться новичку?
        Игорь Зиньчук, Для начала, я бы посоветовал открыть демо счет, тем более, что это можно сделать бесплатно. А через некоторое время, когда будет больше практики, можете уже на реальном счете пробовать.
        21 May 2021
        Answer
        Игорь Зиньчук
        я пока не пробовал торговать криптовалютой, но о бирже Binance слышал только позитивные отзывы. А как начать торговлю криптовалютой и стоит ли за это браться новичку?
        21 May 2021
        Answer
        Ростислав
        Ростислав
        Биржа Binace предоставляет широкие возможности для успешной торговли разными видами криптовалют, но также можно получить скидку на комиссии. Сайт работает быстро, там много полезной информации как для опытного трейдера, так и для начинающего трейдера.
        18 May 2021
        Answer
        Мирон
        Мирон
        Двоякое у меня отношение к бирже. С одной стороны задержек при выводе или совершении операций нет, с другой стороны, есть негативные моменты в денежном вопросе. Биржа откусывает от каждой операции чуть-чуть, что в итоге выливается в хороший процент.
        Gorlitih, Но Бинанс же предоставляет все лучшие возможности для удачной и прибыльной торговли криптовалютой, так почему же виржа не должна взимать какуют о толику от каждой проделанной трейдерами операции?. По моему, это закономерно, ведь каждый хочет получить вознаграждение за свою работу.
        18 May 2021
        Answer
        Xannerot
        Биржа Binance является одной из лучших и надежных криптобирж в мире. Новичкам я бы посоветовал почитать о ней вот этот обзор /binance/, там всё доступно и понятно рассказано, начиная от регистрации на бирже и заканчивая торговлей, выводом денег. В свое время самому очень помогла статья с этого сайта
        06 February 2021
        Answer
