    Registration
    Forgot your password?
      Registration
        English
        Russian Spanish
        Main
        /
        Useful
        /
        Options Trading Strategies
        /
        Scalping strategy at night

        Successful night scalping strategies

        Traders involved in scalping make many transactions in a short period of time, which they close when they receive at least a small income. To ensure that one unprofitable position does not “eat up” all the profit received, you need to strictly adhere to the recommendations of money management. This is especially true for Forex; for binary options there is a slightly different approach.

        Scalping at night: weigh the pros and cons

        Scalping It is possible to engage in scalping at night if you use a reliable strategy. During the Asian session, most currency pairs show a flat.

        Advantages of night trading:

        • there is no need to make long-term forecasts;
        • quotes fluctuate within a fairly narrow channel;
        • there are no important news causing sharp price increases.

        If an investor bases his trading on “catching” trend movements, the transaction may not be closed for a long period; in scalping, he needs to determine the direction of short-term fluctuations and quickly buy a contract.
        Why scalping on binary options is a great solution:

        • The option expiration time is short, so there is less risk;
        • detecting minor movements in the value of an asset is simpler and easier; there are many more of them on the market than strong trend ones;
        • an investor can combine his main job and trading;
        • There is less load on the platform, there are practically no freezes.

        Some successfully combine trend trading, concluding trades using signals on higher time frames, and scalping, finding suitable entry points on smaller time frames.
        But experienced “speculators” will tell you the disadvantages of this approach:

        • low volatility reduces the number of successful moments to open a position;
        • attention is distracted, causing drowsiness, and the risk of making a wrong decision increases.

        Trading recommendations

        trading recommendations for scalping The best time to work is between 23.00 and 3.00 Moscow time. During this period, fluctuations are insignificant. The American session ends and Australia and New Zealand enter the game. The most effective strategies are rebound strategies.
        One way to make trades is to watch the price move in a limited channel. When it reaches its upper limit, it’s time to sell, and the lower limit, it’s time to buy.
        When drawing up a trading plan, keep in mind that for some pairs news may be released at night. For example, this applies to the New Zealand and Australian currencies, so work with the more predictable and calm assets that sleep at night USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, GBPCHF, GBPCAD or USDJPY.
        You can trade both options with standard conditions and modified ones. Classic options bring profit if the trader correctly indicates the direction of price movement. In a range option, the investor predicts whether prices will fluctuate in or out of a certain channel. The scope of the price corridor is set by the broker.

        Profitable Strategies

        The best trading systems are available to anyone, they are available in the public domain completely free of charge.

        Bollinger Bands Strategy

        First you need to prepare a terminal:

        • choose a timeframe of 15 minutes;
        • install the indicator;
        • We leave all the settings as standard, except for the deviation - change it to number 3.

        How to make deals:

        • Select “Put” if the candle closed above the upper line of the indicator;
        • “Call” - if lower;
        • expiration time - 60 minutes.

        Trading using Parabolic signals

        scalping strategy The indicator shows a price increase if the points are below the chart, and a price decrease if they are lower. When there is a clear trend in the market, they enter the market in the direction of the Parabolic reversal, but at night there is no clear trend, so you need to enter into a deal in the opposite direction in order to make a profit on the correction. Expiration time is 1 hour. The higher the volatility, the more false signals there will be, so calm night time is the best time for this strategy.
        When the indicator points are too close to the chart, you should not trade; strong fluctuations are likely.

        Donchian Channel

        The operation of this indicator is based on the minimum and maximum prices for a certain period of time. Based on these numbers, he draws the range of the channel. When the border is broken, an entry signal appears. The choice of “Put” and “Call” depends on which border the price touched - upper or lower, the expiration time of the option is 1 hour. We conclude a deal after the signal candle closes. If there was a breakdown of the level, but not a touch, we do not enter the market.

        Download Donchian Channel for free

        Download

        Strategy “from the borders of the channel”

        You can draw the range of price fluctuations yourself, without using indicators. To do this, we find three conditional points that will become the basis of constructions. It is better not to draw lines through the highs and lows, but to build a channel along the bodies of the candles. The trading strategy is similar to the other channel strategies described above. We select the expiration time ourselves: it should be approximately the same as the average price needs to move from the upper border to the lower one.

        Important tips for scalpers

        For most trades to be profitable, you need to follow a few simple rules:

        1. Control yourself. Market analysis should be done without unnecessary emotions; trading is also contraindicated if you are upset or overexcited;
        2. Do not enter into trades on Mondays and Fridays, as sharp fluctuations and unpredictable movements occur on these days. A similar situation occurs at the beginning and end of each month;
        3. Remember the release time of important news or study the trader’s calendar every day at the beginning of the day. You shouldn’t work an hour before the news comes out and for some time after its publication;
        4. do not rely on the signal of only one indicator, use additional “filters”.

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        Binarium

        See also:

        Live chart for binary options

        Forex trading session times

        Books for traders

        Binary options robot

        Estimate:
        (5 / 5)
        Your vote has been counted
        Comments

        To leave a comment, you must register or log in to your account.

        Трейдер БО
        Трейдер БО
        Действительно ночью спать надо. А то днем иногда бывает такой уровень стресса, что голова кругом идет.
        04 April 2024
        Answer
        tirant
        tirant
        Нормальные люди ночью спят.))))
        04 April 2024
        Answer
        Артур
        Артур
        2016-й год. Как давно это было.))
        01 August 2023
        Answer
        Богдан
        Богдан
        Ну прямо олд скульная стратегия. Я начинал со скальпинга, особенно на флете милое дело.)))
        15 May 2023
        Answer
        Алексей
        Алексей
        скальпинг это круто в плане того, что прибыль получаешь быстро, но вот и убыток тоже получаешь так же быстро. так что тут надо уметь и понимать все до деталей)
        General, заманчиво) но согласен, что везде нужно понимать что ты делаешь и зачем....
        25 May 2022
        Answer
        General
        General
        скальпинг это круто в плане того, что прибыль получаешь быстро, но вот и убыток тоже получаешь так же быстро. так что тут надо уметь и понимать все до деталей)
        16 March 2020
        Answer
        Kristofer
        Kristofer
        Скальпинг - зло!!!)))
        та ну ладно, просто надо уметь скальпить)
        08 February 2020
        Answer
        Косарек
        Косарек
        Скальпинг - зло!!!)))
        21 January 2020
        Answer
        Антон
        в ночное время хорошо торговать,нет внешних новостей, непредвиденных скачков рынка нет
        03 June 2018
        Answer
        Андрей
        на скальпинге можно хорошо поднять, тем более в ночное время
        03 June 2018
        Answer
        Сергей
        Статья как раз то,что я искал,спасибо большое очень доступно написано
        24 October 2017
        Answer
        Глеб
        Глеб
        В ночную сессию хорошо торговать, т.к. нет новостей
        08 January 2017
        Answer
        доЦЕНТ
        доЦЕНТ
        Скальпинг - это удел профи или людей с большим опытом на рынке. Скальпинг это не та методика торговли с которой надо начинать, это то к чему надо стремиться.
        11 October 2016
        Answer
        Юрий
        Юрий
        Спасибо, хорошая статья, доступно написано.
        10 October 2016
        Answer
        Our website uses cookies and similar technologies to ensure that you get the best experience by providing personalized information, remembering marketing and product preferences, and helping you get the right information.
        Start trading
        AD
        Quick registration!

        Thank you for registering on our website. Now you have access to free distribution of signals, strategies and indicators from our website, and you can also leave a comment under any article on our website

        An email has been sent to you with a link to confirm your registration and activate your account.

        * If you use GMAIL mail for registration, then the letter will most likely end up in spam , check the spam folder and click the NOT SPAM button to receive notifications in the future or use another mail for registration.

        ** if within 5 minutes the letter has not arrived at your other email address, also check your spam folder or write to us in support support@winoptionsignals.com

        If you have any questions, you can contact our support team:

        You can also read our FAQ

        Happy trading with us!