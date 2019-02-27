    Registration
        Indicator for binary options Profit Sunrise

        According to the developers, the work of Profit Sunrise is based on several complex algorithms, due to which the indicator demonstrates high efficiency (up to 81% of profitable transactions on currency pairs) and removes most of the market “noise”. Such performance is possible when trading binary options with short timeframes and expiration times (15 minutes - M5, 3 minutes - M1). According to the developer, these indicators were achieved in 11 months, during which the indicator was tested on 6 currency pairs.

        Chart with Profit Sunrise indicator

        Profit Sunrise supports the MetaTrader 4 terminal . The indicator is used for trading any currency pairs. It is preferable to use this tool during the American or European sessions , setting the time frame M1 or M5 and the expiration time at the level of three candles.

        Instructions for installing indicators in MetaTrader 4:

        The principle of trading binary options with Profit Sunrise

        The principle of trading with the indicator is quite simple and understandable even for novice traders. You should open a buy deal (Call option) when a green arrow pointing upward appears on the price chart . The expiration date of a binary option should be 3 candles.

        Signals for M1 timeframe

        Signals for M5 timeframe

        The effectiveness of the Profit Sunrise indicator

        Independent studies have shown that Profit Sunrise is not able to demonstrate the effectiveness claimed by the developers. However, when combined with other technical tools and suitable filters, the indicator can bring good profits.

        Download the Profit Sunrise indicator

        Download

        PO

        Comments

        Костя
        Костя
        81 % доходности это хороший показатель... И странно почему он тогда бесплатный?
        17 April 2023
        Answer
        Никита
        боже одни сигнальные стрелочники. достали уже эти фиговые индикаторы...
        ну они же не все фиговые, есть и достойные)
        Думаю от алгоритма все зависит, по какому принципу стрелочный индюк работает, если алгоритм написан с умом то и сигналы будут хорошими. Этот индикатор я потестил, прогнал по истории все норм, дальше и поторговал с ним, там тоже результат показал нормальный.
        16 March 2021
        Answer
        Михаил Петров
        Михаил Петров
        боже одни сигнальные стрелочники. достали уже эти фиговые индикаторы...
        ну они же не все фиговые, есть и достойные)
        25 April 2020
        Answer
        Колян
        боже одни сигнальные стрелочники. достали уже эти фиговые индикаторы...
        28 February 2020
        Answer
        Tolyan
        Tolyan
        Очень интересный индикатор, он частенько может давать весьма точные сигналы на вход в рынок, однако все равно необходим определенный фильтр, который помогал бы находить более точные входы.
        25 April 2019
        Answer
        Kjutech
        Kjutech
        Потестил его вроде норм, да есть проблемы, но в целом неплохо отработал
        17 April 2019
        Answer
        Роман
        Использовать этот индикатор в самостоятельном виде просто нельзя, дополнительно нужно использовать фильтры
        02 April 2019
        Answer
        Nay
        Это невероятный индикатор. Но я хочу подсказать, что вход в сделку лучше делать на следующей свече - желтая пунктирная линия на изображениях.
        13 March 2019
        Answer
        Jeinin
        Jeinin
        Я заметил при тесте, что точечный сигнал иногда появляется в середине или также в конце следующей свечи. Это не очень удобно при торговле.
        12 March 2019
        Answer
        Happy trading with us!