Binary options broker quotes Pocket Option

Binary options broker PocketOption allows you to trade on a variety of assets. To make this possible without interruptions and problems, it is necessary to receive correct quotes that do not differ from the exchange ones. There are quite a few quote providers and each broker buys such data for their terminals. Pocket Option is no exception and uses the services of such a company.

Quote provider for binary options broker Pocket Option

Quotes for the PocketOption broker are provided by eSignal.

This company is international and provides its services to many brokers and dealers around the world.

Data on quotes is collected from various sources in order to ultimately obtain accurate figures, since the prestige of the company depends on accuracy.

It is worth noting that these quotes are provided for a fee, which indicates the seriousness of the Pocket Option broker, which is aimed at quality service and providing quality services.

How do quotes initially appear?

Before asset prices can be formed, those assets must be bought or sold by someone. If we talk about stocks, prices are formed on stock exchanges, which exist in every developed country. Many purchase and sale transactions are concluded on exchanges, which forms the prices of trading assets. Demand creates supply and vice versa.

Since stock exchanges are located in different countries and, accordingly, in different time zones, quotes are received by suppliers without interruption in time. While European institutions are closed, Asian ones are open and vice versa.

The same can be said about the prices of world currencies. They are determined not by Forex brokers, but by large global banks, in which foreign exchange transactions on an international scale take place with huge amounts amounting to billions of dollars per day.

Therefore, prices for any assets are initially formed on “world markets”, and only then supplied to quote providers, who in turn provide them to their clients.

You should not think that such processes take a long time. In the era of the Internet, all this is transmitted over communication channels in seconds, and that is why you can see how the price of, for example, currencies changes from second to second.

Since banks and any financial organizations do not work on Saturday and Sunday, no one provides official quotes on these days, because trading is not carried out in full. But the PocketOption broker still allows its clients to trade on weekends thanks to the OTC quote system.

What is OTC and how does it work?

OTC is an over-the-counter transaction. Such transactions are made between two parties, and in the case of the Pocket Option platform, between a broker and a trader.

On weekends, quotes are provided by the broker himself and are not official. They are built through transactions made by traders on the trading platform of the PocketOption broker and if there are more people willing to buy, then prices rise, and with more sales they fall.

On the one hand, such quotes cannot be considered real, but on the other hand, for those traders who do not always have the opportunity to trade on weekdays, this is an excellent opportunity.

You can understand which quotes are over-the-counter by the name of the asset on the Pocket Option platform:

Such assets will always have a postscript - “OTC”.

Cryptocurrency quotes from binary options broker Pocket Option

Cryptocurrency quotes are much easier to calculate, since this area is not centralized. Since all cryptocurrency exchanges operate 7 days a week 24/7, this allows the PocketOption broker to always receive the most current prices for cryptocurrencies.

Blockchain technology itself also allows you to obtain data on coin prices in seconds. Therefore, cryptocurrency trading on weekends does not change in any way and the quotes are, so to speak, “official.”

Also, if you wish, you can always check prices from the broker with prices on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Conclusion

As it becomes clear, the binary options broker PocketOption values ​​the company’s reputation and therefore tries to provide high-quality services, from quotes to execution of transactions.

Do not forget that there are actually many quote providers and the prices may differ slightly from the prices of another broker. But as practice shows, usually the difference in price is a maximum of 1 point, which is not critical and is acceptable.

Open an account with PocketOption

See also:

The best binary options broker! Who is he?

Free robot for Pocket Option

How to trade from mobile devices on the Pocket Option platform

Pocket Option Broker Platform for Windows

How to use social trading with the Pocket Option broker

How to trade express orders with the Pocket Option broker

How to participate in tournaments on the Pocket Option platform

Minimum deposit and bonuses at the Pocket Option broker

Bonuses for broker Pocket Option

How to use signals on Pocket Option

Pocket Option Broker Affiliate Program