Strategy for binary options Market Scanner Binary System

The Market Scanner Binary System strategy is built on the data of four indicators and has a clear interface even for beginners. This binary options strategy helps identify trend indicators, which are further filtered by custom indicators . This strategy can be applied to any assets. It is recommended to trade on the M5 and M15 time frames and after the opening of the American and European sessions , when the market is most active. The expiration period should be set at 15 (for signals on M5) and 30 minutes (for signals on M15).

When to make a buy trade (CALL)

Using this trading strategy, it is recommended to buy Call options with a simultaneous combination of the following factors:

trend lines have an upward direction;

a blue arrow pointing upward has formed on the chart;

the blue line of the FlatScanner indicator has broken through the upper channel border;

The Agimat MarketWatch indicator signals green.

When to make a sell trade (PUT)

Put options should be purchased if:

trend lines have a downward direction;

a red arrow pointing down appears on the chart;

the blue FlatScanner line has broken through the lower channel boundary;

A red square lights up on the Agimat MarketWatch indicator.

The Market Scanner strategy is a set of indicators that, when used correctly, provide up to 75% of profitable trades. If they have sufficient experience working with binary options, traders can supplement this system with their own indicators, thereby further increasing the effectiveness of this trading strategy.

