        Strategy for binary options Market Scanner Binary System

        The Market Scanner Binary System strategy is built on the data of four indicators and has a clear interface even for beginners. This binary options strategy helps identify trend indicators, which are further filtered by custom indicators . This strategy can be applied to any assets. It is recommended to trade on the M5 and M15 time frames and after the opening of the American and European sessions , when the market is most active. The expiration period should be set at 15 (for signals on M5) and 30 minutes (for signals on M15).

        Example chart with Market Scanner template

        When to make a buy trade (CALL)

        Using this trading strategy, it is recommended to buy Call options with a simultaneous combination of the following factors:

        • trend lines have an upward direction;
        • a blue arrow pointing upward has formed on the chart;
        • the blue line of the FlatScanner indicator has broken through the upper channel border;
        • The Agimat MarketWatch indicator signals green.

        Call signals on the Market Scanner template

        When to make a sell trade (PUT)

        Put options should be purchased if:

        • trend lines have a downward direction;
        • a red arrow pointing down appears on the chart;
        • the blue FlatScanner line has broken through the lower channel boundary;
        • A red square lights up on the Agimat MarketWatch indicator.

        Put signals on the Market Scanner template

        The Market Scanner strategy is a set of indicators that, when used correctly, provide up to 75% of profitable trades. If they have sufficient experience working with binary options, traders can supplement this system with their own indicators, thereby further increasing the effectiveness of this trading strategy.

        Download indicators and strategy template Market Scanner

        Download

        Can't figure out how this strategy or indicator works? Write about it in the comments to this article, and also subscribe to our YouTube channel WinOptionSignals , where we will definitely answer all your questions in the video.

        binary

        Comments

        Агностик
        Все в ней хорошо, но то что надо чертить линии, это не очень хочется чтобы система была хотя бы полуавтомат...
        09 February 2020
        Answer
        Нина Алексеева
        Нина Алексеева
        Жаль сканер не автоматический полностью. Стратегия рабочая, но со своими минусами
        22 January 2020
        Answer
        Nerytos
        Nerytos
        При правильном использовании винрейт до 75%, что весьма не плохо!
        21 May 2019
        Answer
        Эдуард
        Эдуард
        Спасибо за стратегию!
        07 May 2019
        Answer
        Michael
        Michael
        Очень хорошая стратегия, время для торговли можно выбирать любое, но при торговле бинарными опционами лучше подбирать участки с высоким уровнем волатильности
        20 April 2019
        Answer
        Jack
        Jack
        Стратегия очень простая, что делает ее доступной даже для начинающих трейдеров, а более опытные трейдеры могут поэксперементировать с заменой индикаторов, что может увеличить ее эффективность
        10 April 2019
        Answer
        Олег
        Олег
        Очень прибыльная ТС, спасибо!
        29 March 2019
        Answer
        Айрат
        Айрат
        При тестировании стратегии столкнулся с проблемой перекрывающихся линий тренда. Так как новичок и всех тонкостей не знаю, брал самые последние результаты. Итог порадовал.
        08 March 2019
        Answer
        Giliber
        Giliber
        Спасибо за стратегию. Если судить по описанию, весьма прибыльная. Однако содержит индикаторы, которые имеют свойство перекрашиваться.
        06 March 2019
        Answer
